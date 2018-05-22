Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd May 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 10-night Orlando and Caribbean cruise-and-stay holiday for €1,599. Price includes flights from Dublin, a three-night stay in the Holiday Inn Orlando, and a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas, with a deluxe drinks package included.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Cosmopolitan Classics cruise onboard Marella Explorer from €1,179 on 2nd June. Price includes flights from Dublin, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Uniworld is offering an 11-day Highlights of China and the Yangtze river cruise from €4,299 on 22nd October. Price includes an €800 discount and an upgrade to an executive suite.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Turkey from €299, and Menorca, Algarve and Gran Canaria from €349. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage for seven-nights, departing 26th May.

TUI is offering a seven-night, half-board stay in the Hotel Cala Bona, Majorca, from €599 on 20th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Ireland West Airport. Use code SPAIN100 and save a further €100 off the cost.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Lake Garda, Venice & Wine Tasting in Trentino tour from €799 on 29th September. Price includes flights, a seven-night, half-board stay at the 4-star Hotel Garda Bellevue Wellness, transfers, checked baggage, and tours of Lake Garda, Venice and Trentino.

Sunway is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in the Riu Naiboa, Dominican Republic, from €998. Price includes flights from Dublin, travelling 10th October.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay in the 4-star Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort, Thailand, from €979, travelling in September / October. Book by 30th June.

BookaBed is offering package deals to Dubai in June. Highlights include the 5-star Movenpick Jumeirah, superior room b&b from €625, the 5-star Grosvenor House, deluxe room half-board from €795, and the 5-star Le Royal Meridien, deluxe room half-board from €849. Prices include flights and a four-night hotel stay.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €492, Bangkok from €548, and Johannesburg from €529. Book by 28th May for selected departures up to 31st March 2019.

Air Transat’s Five Day Flash Sale includes return flights to Toronto from €319 including checked baggage. Sale ends midnight tonight, Tuesday 22nd May.

Ryanair is offering up to 20% on 500,000 seats departing from June to September. Sale ends midnight tonight, Tuesday 22nd May.