News

Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd May 2018

Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd May 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 10-night Orlando and Caribbean cruise-and-stay holiday for €1,599. Price includes flights from Dublin, a three-night stay in the Holiday Inn Orlando, and a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas, with a deluxe drinks package included.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive Cosmopolitan Classics cruise onboard Marella Explorer from €1,179 on 2nd June. Price includes flights from Dublin, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Uniworld is offering an 11-day Highlights of China and the Yangtze river cruise from €4,299 on 22nd October. Price includes an €800 discount and an upgrade to an executive suite.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Turkey from €299, and Menorca, Algarve and Gran Canaria from €349. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage for seven-nights, departing 26th May.

TUI is offering a seven-night, half-board stay in the Hotel Cala Bona, Majorca, from €599 on 20th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Ireland West Airport. Use code SPAIN100 and save a further €100 off the cost.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Lake Garda, Venice & Wine Tasting in Trentino tour from €799 on 29th September. Price includes flights, a seven-night, half-board stay at the 4-star Hotel Garda Bellevue Wellness, transfers, checked baggage, and tours of Lake Garda, Venice and Trentino.

Sunway is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in the Riu Naiboa, Dominican Republic, from €998. Price includes flights from Dublin, travelling 10th October.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay in the 4-star Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort, Thailand, from €979, travelling in September / October. Book by 30th June.

BookaBed is offering package deals to Dubai in June. Highlights include the 5-star Movenpick Jumeirah, superior room b&b from €625, the 5-star Grosvenor House, deluxe room half-board from €795, and the 5-star Le Royal Meridien, deluxe room half-board from €849. Prices include flights and a four-night hotel stay.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €492, Bangkok from €548, and Johannesburg from €529. Book by 28th May for selected departures up to 31st March 2019.

Air Transat’s Five Day Flash Sale includes return flights to Toronto from €319 including checked baggage. Sale ends midnight tonight, Tuesday 22nd May.

Ryanair is offering up to 20% on 500,000 seats departing from June to September. Sale ends midnight tonight, Tuesday 22nd May.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

Related Items

More in News

Andalucia Entertains Trade at Trinity College Dublin

Ian BloomfieldMay 22, 2018
Read More

Travelport Hosts the Trade for Golf and Spa

Ian BloomfieldMay 22, 2018
Read More

Emirates Holidays Launches in Ireland

Ian BloomfieldMay 22, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Flies Direct to Seattle

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries Cuts Fares 25% in Flash Sale

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

Tourism Ireland Wins Gold Award in China

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

Irish Open is Coming to Lahinch Golf Club in 2019

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

GDPR is Coming – and ITTN Wants to Keep in Touch with You!

Neil SteedmanMay 17, 2018
Read More

Cunard’s Elegant Queen Victoria Arrives in Dublin Port

Michael FloodMay 17, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland