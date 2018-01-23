Great Value Travel Deals – 23rd January 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Planibel Apartments, La Thuille, from €299, departing this weekend, 28th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Easter stay at the 4-star Bella Italia Resort, Lake Garda, from €464 on 31st March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Fiesta Milord, Ibiza, from €519 on a half-board basis. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing on 24th May.

Insight Vacations is offering an eight-day tour of New England’s Fall Foliage from €2,639 per person, excluding flights. Book by 26th January.

Sunway is offering flights and a four-night stay in Circus Circus, Las Vegas, from €349, based on travel in December. Upgrade to the MGM Grand from €479 per person. Prices include flights, taxes and hotels, based on two sharing.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night unlimited all-inclusive stay at the 5-star Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic, from €1,349. Price includes flights and an upgrade to a Preferred Club Deluxe Tropical View room. Travel in May or June. Book by 31st January.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering savings of up to €250 on tours to Asia. Book by 31st January.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a nine-night cruise and stay holiday to Miami, Key West, Mexico and Havana, from €1,629 on 16th October. Price includes flights from Dublin, a two-night stay in Miami, pre and post cruise transfers, and a seven-night cruise onboard Empress of the Seas.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 14-night Scandinavia and Russia cruise from €2,189 on 7th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom or above and receive free drinks and half price savings for the second passenger.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €446, Bangkok from €499, Hong Kong from €518, and Sydney from €999. Book by 28th January.

Turkish Airlines is offering return flights to Kiev from €265, Cape Town from €463, and Mauritius from €710.

Finnair is offering return flights to Japan from €589 in Economy Class and €2,199 in Business Class. Book by 30th January for selected departures up to 30th November 2018.

Etihad Airways is offering return flights to Abu Dhabi from €499 in Economy Class and €2,514 in Business Class. Book by 31st January.

British Airways is offering a free one-way upgrade to First Class when you purchase a Business Class ticket before 30th March. Outbound travel must commence before 16th April.