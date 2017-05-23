Great Value Travel Deals – 23rd May 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Topflight’s five-day sale includes Madeira from €349, Sorrento from €539, and Tuscany from €542. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage, for seven nights, departing this weekend.

Sunway’s late deals include Fuerteventura and Menorca from €249; the Algarve, Lanzarote and Majorca from €299; Costa del Sol and Gran Canaria from €349. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage, for seven nights, departing this weekend.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Costa Volcan, Lanzarote, from €569 on 6th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights in the Bella Italia Bungalows, Lake Garda, from €3,169 on 8th July. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage, for seven nights, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Miravalli Hotel, Lake Garda, from €389 on 10th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Contiki Holidays is celebrating Greek Week with holidays to Athens and Mykonos for the Pride festivals. Athens Pride departs on 9th June for 10 days with prices from €1,379 and Mykonos Pride is 24th August, with prices from €1,319.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to North America from €199 one way, if booked as part of a return trip. Book by 19th of June for selected departures from the 1st September – 31st March 2018.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Phnom Penh from €445, Dubai from €501, and Kuala Lumpur from €591. Book by 18th June for selected departures up to 15th April 2018.

KLM’s seat sale includes Johannesburg from €509, Shanghai from €629, and Osaka from €717. Prices are return including taxes.

Bookabed is offering Christmas shopping packages to New York from €795. Price includes flights and a four night stay at the Wyndham New Yorker hotel, based on 2 sharing. Deposit of €100 secures booking.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €1,089 on 4th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,399 on 3rd September or €1,359 on 10th December. Prices include flights from Dublin and a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay.

Sunway is offering a cruise and stay holiday with the Queen Mary 2. Spend three nights in the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel before cruising for seven nights from New York to Southampton on 3rd July. Price, including flights, cruise and hotel accommodation, is €1,499.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 13-night Arabian Sea & India cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €2,669 on 1st January. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, a free drinks package, and US$300 onboard spend.