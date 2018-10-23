Great Value Travel Deals – 23rd October 2018

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts is offering 10 nights bed&breakfast in Bangkok and Khao Lak from €1,175 per person sharing, with three nights in the 5-star Centara Watergate Hotel Bangkok and seven nights in the 4-star Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak. Travel 1st – 16th May and 3rd September – 16th October 2019. Book by 4th November. Includes flights, taxes, transfers and hotels. Honeymoon offer: receive free room upgrade in Bangkok and welcome fruits, flowers and sparkling wine on arrival and guaranteed room upgrade in Khao Lak. Quote ref: 76072.

Insight Vacations’ eight-day Easy Pace Russia tour departing Sunday 14th April 2019 is now from €2,329 per person sharing, including flights, transfers, and eight nights’ accommodation in central locations. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 28th February 2019.

Sunway’s new 14-day Treasures of Spain and Portugal tour with Trafalgar in 2019 combines Lisbon, Porto, Madrid, Barcelona and Seville. Prices start from €2,918 per person including flight from Dublin and 10% early payment discount for full payment by 28th February 2019.

Sunway also has a new eight-day Cape Cod Delights tour visiting Boston, Plimoth Plantation, Sandwich Museum & Gardens, Provincetown, Martha’s Vineyard and Newport Prices start from €2,869 per person including flights from Dublin and the 10% early payment discount.

Topflight offers include the 4-star Hotel Post, St Johann in Tirol, on a half-board basis, on 5th January for €899 (flying from Dublin), and the 3-star Hotel Austria, Soll, on a bed&breakfast basis, on 5th January for €669 (from Dublin) or on 12th and 19th January for €719 (from Cork). Prices include return flights, return resort transfers, seven nights’ accommodation, taxes, and in-resort representative services.

TUI Ireland has the following winter deals from Dublin: Lanzarote: 2-star San Marcial Apartments, Matagorda, seven nights self-catering from 23rd December from €899pps; 3-star Morromar Apartments, Matagorda, seven nights all-inclusive from 30th December from €1,139pps; Gran Canaria: 3-star Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, seven nights self-catering from 3rd January from €479pps; 4-star Hotel Riu Don Miguel, Playa Del Ingles, seven nights half-board from 24th January from €569pps; Tenerife: 3-star Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto de la Cruz, seven nights half-board from 11th January from €469pps; 2-star Las Piramides Resort, Playa de las Americas, seven nights self-catering from 15th March from €509pps; Costa del Sol: 3-star Hotel Nerja Club, Torremolinos, three nights half-board from 2nd December from €369pps; 4-star Hotel Angela, Fuengirola, three nights half-board from 13th December from €409pps.

AIRLINES

Air France has Economy Class fare offers to Paris from €98 from Dublin and from €128 from Cork, including taxes and charges.

WOW air will offer fares from €129.99 one-way from Dublin to Vancouver via Reykjavik from 6th June 2019, daily except Saturdays with an A321neo.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International has limited spaces available on six ex-UK 2019 sailings, including seven nights cruise-only of France, Spain and Portugal onboard Explorer of the Seas on Friday 24th May 2019 from €719 per person sharing.

Uniworld’s eight-day Brilliant Bordeaux river cruise departing Sunday 21st April 2019 is now €2,629 per person sharing, including flights, 20 meals, unlimited beverages onboard, included excursions, and a seven-night cruise in a riverview stateroom on the SS Bon Voyage. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Price includes 10% Early Payment Discount. Book and pay in full by 31st October 2018.

BED BANKS

BookaBed offers include the 4-star Paramount Hotel Times Square in February from €49pppn (based on four nights, two adults sharing); the 3-star Best Western Plus Uptown Vancouver in January from €35pppn (five nights, two adults); and the 3-star Excalibur Hotel Casino or 3-star Luxor Hotel and Casino, both Las Vegas Boulevard, in February from €12pppn (four nights, two adults). All room only.