Great Value Travel Deals – 24th April 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

BookaBed is offering seven-night packages to Phuket, Thailand. Highlights include the 4-star Casa del M Hotel from €799 room only, the 4-star Andaman Seaview from €885 b&b, and the Amari Phuket from €1,099 b&b. Prices include flights with Etihad Airways and a seven-night stay, based on November departures.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Holiday Centre Apartments, Santa Ponsa, Majorca, from €299 on 18th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the La Pergola Hotel, Sorrento, Italy, from €699 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight’s five-day sale includes a seven-night half-board stay in the 4-star Majestic Palace Hotel, Lake Garda, Italy, from €719, departing 12th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €969 on 19th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Harmony of the Seas from €,1659 on 26th October. Price includes a pre-cruise stay in the JW Marriott Miami and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €1,919 on 13th September. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, a free drinks package, and US$300 onboard spend.

Flybe is offering up to 20% off half a million seats in its summer sale. Book by 25th April.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay in the 5-star Pangkor Laut Resort, Malaysia, with a two-night stay in the 5-star Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, from €1,749. Travel in September / October.

Insight Vacations is offering a seven-day Mediterranean Legends tour visiting Greece and Turkey, from €1,647.