Great Value Travel Deals – 24th July 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals to Sicily from €399, departing this weekend, 28th July. Price includes flights, accommodation in the Miosotis Apartments, transfers, and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Toflight’s five-day Italian Summer Sale includes a seven-night stay at the 4-star Hotel Ascot, Sorrento, from €769 on 12th August. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers, and checked baggage.

TUI is offering free child places in the SuneoClub Cavo d’Oro, Zakynthos, on 28th June 2019. Price of €2,749 includes flights, accommodation on an all-inclusive basis, transfers, and checked baggage, for seven nights, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,089 on 7th August. Price includes flights, cruise on a full-board basis, transfers, and checked baggage, departing from Cork.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Adriatic Cruise onboard Celebrity Infinity from €1,869 on 27th July 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to an oceanview stateroom, a free drinks package, and free wi-fi.

Emirates’ seat sale includes flights to Dubai from €496, Singapore from €597, Cape Town from €697, and Sydney from €1,110. Book by 7th August for selected departures from 3rd September 2018 to 31st May 2019.

KLM is offering flights to Beijing from €423, Nairobi from €499, Seoul from

Classic Resorts is offering a three-night stay at the 4-star Fitzparticks Grand Central Hotel, New York, and a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the 5-star Dreams La Romana Resort, Dominican Republic, from €1,659. Travel in May / June 2019; deposit of €150 secures.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering 50% off lift passes or ski & snowboard packs to Andorra, Austria, Italy and France, all season, except 16th / 17th February.

Insight Vacations is offering a seven-day Glories of Greece tour from €1,849 on 30th October. Price includes six nights accommodation in centrally located hotels, a tour director throughout, six breakfasts and five dinners.