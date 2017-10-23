Great Value Travel Deals – 24th October 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a last-minute holiday to the Golden Day Wings, Turkey, from €399 on 28th October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Monte Feliz, Gran Canaria, from €289 on 11th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight’s five-day ski sale includes seven nights in the Residence La Riviere, Chamonix Valley, from €299 on 6th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing. Book by 26th October.

Crystal Ski is offering a family stay at the 4-star Grand Hotel Paradiso, Passo Tonale, from €2,255 on 10th March. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis, based on two adults and two children sharing.

BookaBed is offering three-night Christmas Market breaks to Krakow. Prices from €15 midweek and €25 weekend in the 3-star Astoria and €29 weekend in the 4-star Galaxy. Prices are per person per night and include breakfast, based on 17th or 26th November.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night family stay on 3rd July in the 4-star Golden Port Salou & Spa from €1,799 based on two adults and one child and €2,429 based on two adults and two children. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis, departing from Ireland West Airport.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Marella Explorer from €819 on 12th January. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and an inside cabin on deck 6, 7 or 10.

Sunway is offering a five-night Easter cruise onboard Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas from €885 on 31st March. Price includes flights from Dublin and a Central Park View Balcony stateroom.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise from Dublin onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €1,709 on 20th May. Price includes free drinks package and upgrade to balcony stateroom.

Uniworld is offering a seven-night Burgundy and Provence cruise on 5th November from €1,639. Price includes half-price offer, all meals, drinks and excursions. Excludes flights.

Classic Resorts is offering a five-night stay in the 5-star Yas Island Rotana Hotel, Abu Dhabi, from €699 in May or June. Price includes direct flights and hotel on a B&B basis.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering an upgrade to Business Class with Emirates from €399 one-way or €999 return, on tours booked before 31st October.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €469, Melbourne from €989, and Auckland from €1,129. Book by 31st October for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 30% off flights to Europe. Travel from 1st November – 21st December, book by 30th October. Ts&Cs apply.