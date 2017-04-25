Great Value Travel Deals – 25th April 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Lanzarote and Majorca from €199, the Algarve, Costa del Sol, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria from €249. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing 29th April.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Hotel Jagerwirt, Kitzbhuel, from €619 on 28th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Glarus Beach Hotel, Bulgaria, from €259 on a B&B basis or an all-inclusive stay at the Festa Panorama from €319, departing 22nd May. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight’s five-day sale includes seven nights in the Hotel de France, Rimini, from €448 on 17th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a B&B basis.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night cruise from Barcelona to Rome on 14th September from €1,799. Price includes flights, transfers, balcony stateroom and US$300 onboard spend.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Iconic Greek Islands cruise onboard Thomson Dream for €1,119 on 16th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 12-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Brilliance of the Seas from €1,295 on 28th October. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to an oceanview cabin.

Uniworld is offering a Gems of Northern Italy cruise from €2,529 on 2nd July. Price includes all meals, drinks onboard, excursions, transfers, gratuities and port charges. Flights are excluded.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night, two-centre holiday to Dubai and the Seychelles from €2,179 in September. Price includes accommodation at the 4-star Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach and the 5-star Kempinski Seychelles.

Aer Lingus is offering €100 off all flights to North America and Toronto. Book by 8th of May for travel from 1st of July – 31st October.