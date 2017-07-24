News

Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

BookaBed has exclusive rates to the Algarve for August departures. Highlights include the 4-star Carvoeiro Hotel from €53; Club Praia da Oura from €68, and the 5-star Macdonald Monchique from €75. Prices are per person per night, based on 21st August arrival.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an Italy, France & Spain cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,559 on 14th July 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free drinks package.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Catalan Promise cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €999 on 5th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, travelling from Dublin or Cork.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a three-night stay in New York and a seven-night Bahamas cruise onboard Anthem of the Seas from €1,649 on 14th March. Price includes direct flights with Aer Lingus and private transfers.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Fuerteventura and Tenerife from €499, Algarve, Sardinia and Menorca from €599. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights departing 28th – 30th July.

Falcon Holidays’ September offers include Gran Canaria from €369, Majorca from €379, and Corfu from €389. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Topflight is offering a last-minute family holiday to the Bella Italia, Lake Garda, from €599 per person on 29th July. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage for seven nights, based on four sharing.

Contiki Holidays is offering an eight-day Bali Island Hopper trip from €819 per person. Price includes 3-star and 4-star hotels, meals and pre-booked ferries to get from island to island.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night, half-board stay at the 5-star Long Beach Golf & Spa Resort, Mauritius, from €1,845. Travel between May and June 2018.

Ryanair has launched a flash winter sale. There are 500,000 seats from €14.99 for travel from September to January as part of ‘The Big Freeze’ promotion. Book by midnight 25th July.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €561, and Shanghai from €656. Book by 30th July for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

