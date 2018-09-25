Great Value Travel Deals – 25th September 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bedbanks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Menorca from €249, Gran Canaria and Salou from €299, and Lanzarote from €369. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing this weekend, Saturday 29th September.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Gran Amadores, Gran Canaria, from €349 on 11th October. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive, Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Marella Dream, from €1,022 on 7th May. Use code DEAL150 to save a further €150 off this and any Marella cruise departing between 1st May 2019 – 31st August 2019. Prices include flights, cruise on an all-inclusive basis, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Italy, France, Monaco and Spain cruise onboard Celebrity Edge, from €1,799 on 15th June. Price includes flights from Dublin. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and enjoy a free classic drinks package worth nearly €800 per person.

U by Uniworld is offering an eight-day Northern France at a Glance river cruise from €1,349 on 2nd June. Price includes luxury cruise with all meals and exclusive excursions. Book by 30th September.

Sunway is offering a four-night Royal Caribbean International cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas, with a two-night stay in Rome, from €949 on 12th June. Price includes flights from Dublin and airport transfers.

TUI is offering a seven-night family stay in the Compostela Beach Golf Apartments, with unlimited access to Siam Park, from €2,899 on 28th June. Price includes flights from Dublin, accommodation on an all-inclusive basis, transfers, and checked baggage, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Classic Resorts is offering a three-night stay in the 4-star Arabian Courtyard Hotel, Dubai, with a seven-night stay in the Reethi Beach Resort, Maldives, from €1,929, travelling in May.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night Christmas stay in the Sant Roma Apartments, Andorra, from €505 on 23rd December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing. Buy one lift pass and get one free is also available with this offer.

BookaBed is offering discounted rates to New York based on four night stays in March. Highlights include the Roosevelt Hotel from €55, Amsterdam Court Hotel from €65, and the Double Tree by Hilton Times Square West from €79. Prices are per person per night.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €499, Hong Kong from €559, Singapore from €609, and Bali from €749. Book by 30th September 2018.

Finnair’s seat sale includes return flights to the Far East from €449 and all destinations in Japan from €579, including taxes. Book by 30th September 2018.