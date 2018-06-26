News

Seven Nights in Mayrhofen from €489 in Today’s Great Value Travel Deals

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airline seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Ulisse Deluxe Hotel, Sorrento, Italy, from €599 on 7th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Ireland is offering a seven-night stay at the 3-star Hotel Garni Obermair, Mayrhofen, Austria, from €489 on 28th July or 1st August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage and hotel on a bed&breakfast basis. TUI is also offering €100 off all August holidays. Use code AUGUST100, minimum spend €1,000.

Topflight’s five-day Italian sale includes a seven-night stay at the Bella Italia Bungalows, Lake Garda, from €569 on 7th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night holiday to Cuba from €1,599. Price includes a three-night stay in the 4-star NH Capri La Habana on a bed&breakfast basis and a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Iberostar Tainos, Varadero. Travel in September / October.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, Italy, from €419 on 6th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Continental Coasts cruise onboard Marella Spirit, from €1,059 on 29th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-night cruise and stay holiday to Boston and Bermuda. Price of €1,699 includes flights to Boston, a pre-cruise over-night stay and a seven-night Bermuda cruise, with deluxe drinks and US$50 onboard credit.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 14-night Scandinavia & Russia cruise from €2,679 on 4th August. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day Highlights of Spain tour from €2,149. Price includes eight nights’ accommodation in centrally located hotels, tours and selected meals.

BookaBed is offering free transfers on selected apartment stays in the Algarve. Highlights include the Silchoro Albufeira from €39 self-catering, and the Luna Alvor Village from €69 b&b. Prices are per person per night, based on July arrivals, with free return airport transfers.

Emirates’ June sale includes flights to Dubai from €499, Singapore from €622, Mauritius from €766, and Auckland from €1,142. Book by 30th June for selected departures from 18th August – 14th December 2018 and 14th January – 31st March 2019.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

