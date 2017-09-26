Great Value Travel Deals – 26th September 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a saving of €600 per couple on the 5-star Riu Palace Tikida Hotel, Agadir, for the October Bank Holiday weekend. Price for a seven-night stay from 28th October is now €899 per person on an all-inclusive basis. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering a two-week holiday to the Morromar Apartments, Lanzarote, from €699 on 31st December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a family stay at the 4-star Grand Paradiso, Passo Tonale, Italy, from €1,995 on 13th January. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis, based on two adults and two children sharing. Other savings include €100 off Crystal childcare and buy one adult lift pass and get a second half price.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay in the Reethi Faru Resort, Maldives, from €1,899 for May and June departures. Price includes all flights, speedboat transfers and a garden villa on a full-board basis.

Classic Resorts is offering a nine-night all-inclusive stay at the 5-star Riu Republica Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from €1,109 on 7th May. Price includes flights and hotel on an all-inclusive basis. Book by 30th September.

Insight Vacations is offering a seven-day Scenic Iceland and Northern Lights tour from €2,750 per person. Price includes signature experiences, meals and top-class hotels.

KLM’s seat sale includes Johannesburg from €459, Beijing from €542, and Tokyo from €724. Prices are return and include taxes.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €499, Phuket from €751, and Phnom Penh from €789. Book by 29th September for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Croatia and Greece cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,315 on 1st September 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free deluxe drinks package.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 12-night Arabian Sea & India cruise from €2,212 on 11th March. Price includes flights from Dublin, classic drinks package, and upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Highlights of the Mediterranean all-inclusive cruise onboard TUI Explorer, from €1,449 on 9th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Bookabed is offering package deals to Las Vegas for February. Highlights include the Luxor Hotel from €515, the Cosmopolitan Hotel from €627 and the Bellagio from €677. Prices include flights and a four night stay, based on 2 sharing. Deposit of €100 secures booking.