Great Value Travel Deals – 27th February 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a last-minute deal to Fuerteventura on 3rd March. Price of €469 includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven-night stay at the Oasis Village on an all-inclusive basis.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Garni Schonblick, Austria, from €399 on 3rd March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering an eight-night stay in the Cinco Plaza Apartments, Lanzarote, from €399 on 29th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed is offering four-night flight and hotel packages to New York for St Patrick’s Day. Highlights include the Pennsylvania Hotel from €525, the Row NYC Hotel from €675, and the Crowne Plaza Time Square from €789. Prices include flights with United Airlines to Newark on 14th March and a four-night stay, based on two sharing.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a family holiday to the Hotel Brunerie, Les 2 Aples, France, for Easter holidays. Price of €2,299 includes flights, transfers and hotel on a half-board basis for seven nights, departing 31st March.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Marella Dream from €719 on 9th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Med cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas from €1,489 on 5th August. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free deluxe drinks package.

Uniworld is offering savings of €2,200 on India’s Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges itinerary. Price of €5,399 is reduced from €7,599 and includes a 13-day cruise from New Delhi to Kolkata on 29th September.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €1,399 on 30th November. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, and a free drinks package.

Classic Resorts is offering an all-inclusive family stay at the 4-star Maritim Crystals Beach Resort, Mauritius, from €6,889 in July and August. Price includes flights, transfers and a 10-night stay on an all-inclusive basis.

Qatar Airways is offering discounts of up to 35% on all cabin classes in its latest sales promotion. Highlights include Johannesburg from €459, Kuala Lumpur from €579, and Singapore from €629. Book by 7th March for selected departures up to 20th February 2019.

Emirates is offering return flights to Dubai from €521, Shanghai from €549, and Bangkok from €587. Valid on selected departures up to 30th November.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 25% off flights to Europe. Travel between 10 April and 21 June, book by 12 March.