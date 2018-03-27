Great Value Travel Deals – 27th March 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

SuperBreak is offering last-minute deals to Legoland for Easter weekend. Price of €129 per person includes a two-night stay in the Holiday Inn Slough and a family ticket to Legoland. Price based on two adults and two children sharing, departing 30th March.

Topflight is offering last-minute ski deals for Easter. Highlights include a seven-night stay in the Kolpinghuas Apartments, Austria, from €369 based on four sharing. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Monte Verde Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €399 on 7th and 14th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Lanzarote Paradise Club from €349 on 14th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed has exclusive rates on luxurious hotels in Cyprus. Highlights include the 5-star Venus Hotel, Paphos, from €39 b&b; the Aktea Beach, Ayia Napa, from €65 half-board; and the Constantinos The Great Hotel, Protaras, from €75 half-board. Prices are per person per night based on 9th July departures.

Sunway is offering a three-night room-only stay in New York and a seven-night all-inclusive stay in the Dominican Republic from €1,559, for travel in October.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night holiday to Bali and Hong Kong. Price of €1,269 includes a three-night stay at the 4-star Kowloon Hotel, Hong Kong, and a seven-night stay at the 4-star Camakila Legion Hotel, Bali. Book by 31st March for travel in June.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,579 on 12th August. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom.

Uniworld is offering a Floating Paint & Wine Workshop on the Bordeaux, Vineyard and Chateaux cruise on 16th September. Price of €2,519 includes all meals, drinks, excursions and includes a reduction of €1,080 per person.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €749 on 13th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a six-night Mediterranean Getaway onboard Celebrity Reflection, from €1,899 on 15th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, a free drinks package and US$300 onboard spend.

Flybe is offering flights from Dublin to London Southend from €14.99 one way. Book by 4th April for selected departures until 12th July.

Emirates is offering flights to Shanghai from €549, Bangkok from €570, and Hong Kong from €587. Valid on selected departures up to 30th November 2018.