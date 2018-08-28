Great Value Travel Deals – 28th August 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Menorca from €299, Gran Canaria and Tenerife from €399, and Lake Garda from €449. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 1st September, for seven nights.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €319 on 6th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a three-night stay at the Luxor Hotel, Las Vegas, with a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in the 5-star Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, in a Preferred Club Junior Suite Ocean Front room, from €1,479. Book by 30th August for travel in May 2019.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the Bajondillo Hotel, Torremolinos, from €39 in September, Broncemar Beach from €29 in October, and a 20% reduction off the 5-star Bahia del Duque Resort, Tenerife, from €115 b&b in October. Prices are per person, per night.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Adriatic Cruise onboard Celebrity Infinity from €1,669 on 29th June. Price includes a free drinks package, fee wi-fi anUS$200 onboard spend. Book by 29th August.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Med cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas from €989 on 14th July 2019. Price includes promotional flights from Dublin for €1 with Aer Lingus. Book by 5th September 2018.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,099 on 28th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Insight Vacations is offering an eight-day Italian Intermezzo premium escorted tour from €2,319 on 21st October. Price includes tours, seven-nights in centrally located hotels, and selected meals.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €495, Bangkok from €512, Phuket from €699, and Melbourne from €1,012. Book by 31st August for selected departures up to 5th July 2019.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to the USA from €169 one-way, when booked as part of a return trip. Travel between 1st November 2018 and 31st March 2019. Book by 3rd September 2018.