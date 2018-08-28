News

Great Value Travel Deals – 28th August 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.  

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Menorca from €299, Gran Canaria and Tenerife from €399, and Lake Garda from €449. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 1st September, for seven nights.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €319 on 6th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a three-night stay at the Luxor Hotel, Las Vegas, with a seven-night, all-inclusive stay in the 5-star Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, in a Preferred Club Junior Suite Ocean Front room, from €1,479. Book by 30th August for travel in May 2019.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the Bajondillo Hotel, Torremolinos, from €39 in September, Broncemar Beach from €29 in October, and a 20% reduction off the 5-star Bahia del Duque Resort, Tenerife, from €115 b&b in October. Prices are per person, per night.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Adriatic Cruise onboard Celebrity Infinity from €1,669 on 29th June. Price includes a free drinks package, fee wi-fi anUS$200 onboard spend. Book by 29th August.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Med cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas from €989 on 14th July 2019. Price includes promotional flights from Dublin for €1 with Aer Lingus. Book by 5th September 2018.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,099 on 28th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Insight Vacations is offering an eight-day Italian Intermezzo premium escorted tour from €2,319 on 21st October. Price includes tours, seven-nights in centrally located hotels, and selected meals.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €495, Bangkok from €512, Phuket from €699, and Melbourne from €1,012. Book by 31st August for selected departures up to 5th July 2019.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to the USA from €169 one-way, when booked as part of a return trip. Travel between 1st November 2018 and 31st March 2019. Book by 3rd September 2018.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

