Great Value Travel Deals – 28th March 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

BookaBed is offering 10% off Disney Area Executive, Executive Plus and Platinum homes. Prices for four-bedroom villas in Orlando with a private pool, from €17 per person per day, include welcome pack on arrival. Book by 31st March for travel from 12th April – 15th August.

Sunway’s late deals to Gran Canaria include the Monde Verde Apartments from €349 and the Puerto Plata from €379. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing from Cork.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Revoli Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €1,169 for two adults and one child and €1,499 for two adults and two children. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing 15th June.

Falcon Holidays is offering €1,000 off all Jamaica and Mexico bookings. Apply code LH100 when booking.

Topflight’s five-day sale includes seven nights in the 4-star Madison Apartments, Cattolica, from €557 on 1st July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

Croatia Tours is offering a seven-night Easter stay in the 5-star Hotel Croatia from €523 on 14th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas with a two-night pre-cruise stay in Venice from €979, departing on 27th September. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Club Med is offering seven nights in La Palmyre Atlantique, France, from €3,340 on 22nd June, based on two adults and two children under six. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and accommodation on an all-inclusive basis.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €909 on 7th April. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and cruise on a full-board basis.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Western Caribbean Cruise on 26th January 2018 from €2,039. Price includes flights from Dublin, free drinks package and choice of either $300 onboard spend, free gratuities or free wi-fi.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day fully inclusive Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateau cruise from €2,799 on 9th July. Price includes all meals and drinks onboard, excursions, transfers and a free room upgrade. Flights excluded.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering no single supplements on In Pursuit of Pandas and Vietnam at a Glance tours.

KLM is offering Las Vegas from €355, Panama from €428, and Havana from €628. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 28th March.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €469, Bangkok from €599, Cape Town from €752, and Sydney from €1,081. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 7th April for selected departures up to 1st March 2018.

Wow Air is offering flights from Dublin and Cork to Chicago via Reykjavik, with prices from €139 one-way including taxes.

Aer Lingus is offering city breaks to Europe from €24.99 one way. Highlights include London from €24.99 and Amsterdam from €29.99. Book by 3rd April for selected departures from 1st May – 15th June.