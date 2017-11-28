News

Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2017

Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €819 per person, on 2nd February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld’s ‘Best Ever Offer’ campaign is back with discounts of up to 30% off selected 2018 river cruises. Highlights include the Enchanting Danube and the Bordeaux, Vineyards & Chateaux cruises, from €1,749 per person.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €2,029 on 16th February. Price includes flights, a free upgrade to a balcony stateroom and a free drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Greece and Croatia cruise with a two-night stay in Venice for €1,359 on 5th July. Price includes flights from Dublin, US$300 onboard spend and transfers throughout.

Sunway is offering a last-minute deal to Gran Canaria from Cork, departing this weekend. Price of €559 includes flights and a seven-night, half-board stay at the Gloria Palace Amadores Hotel, including transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway’s Black Friday sale continues until midnight tonight (Tuesday 28th November). Highlights include Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura from €199 on 8th/9th December. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Lanzarote Paradise Club from €379 on 25th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski is offering a seven-night, half-board stay at the 4-star Relais Des Alpes, Sauze D’Oulx, from €589 on 14th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Lakes & Mountains is offering a seven-night family stay at the Bella Italia, Lake Garda, from €2,101 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a two-bedroom bungalow, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Classic Resorts is offering a five-night stay at the 5-star Yas Island Rotana, Abu Dhabi, from €699 in May or June. Price includes direct flights and hotel on a bed & breakfast basis.

Cobalt Air has announced year-round flights from Dublin to Larnaca, Cyprus. Prices are from €350 return including taxes and checked baggage.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €509, Phuket from €761 and Phnom Penh from €799. Book by 30th November for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

Related Items

More in News

WestJet Christmas Miracle 2017

WestJet Christmas Miracle ‘12 Flights of Christmas’

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
Photographer - Paul Sherwood paul@sherwood.ie 087 230 9096 Irish Travel Trade News Awards, held in the Clayton hotel, Burington Road, Dublin. November 2017

Slide Step Wows the Audience at Irish Travel Trade Awards ‘Oscars’ Gala Dinner

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 2 Featured

Tony Collins, Topflight, Wins 2017 ITTN Industry Achievement Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 3 Featured

Travalue.ie Wins ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 4 Featured

Niamh is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 5 Featured

Vietnam Wins Inaugural ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ Award

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
eNews Story 6 Featured

James Fleming Wins Business Class Tickets for Two to Any Destination on the Turkish Airlines Network

Neil SteedmanNovember 27, 2017
Read More
25th Irish Travel Trade Awards Winners

It’s Awards Time – Don’t Forget Your Business Cards!

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_1757

PATA Decides to Expand UK Chapter to Include Ireland

Michael FloodNovember 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland