Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €819 per person, on 2nd February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld’s ‘Best Ever Offer’ campaign is back with discounts of up to 30% off selected 2018 river cruises. Highlights include the Enchanting Danube and the Bordeaux, Vineyards & Chateaux cruises, from €1,749 per person.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €2,029 on 16th February. Price includes flights, a free upgrade to a balcony stateroom and a free drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Greece and Croatia cruise with a two-night stay in Venice for €1,359 on 5th July. Price includes flights from Dublin, US$300 onboard spend and transfers throughout.

Sunway is offering a last-minute deal to Gran Canaria from Cork, departing this weekend. Price of €559 includes flights and a seven-night, half-board stay at the Gloria Palace Amadores Hotel, including transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway’s Black Friday sale continues until midnight tonight (Tuesday 28th November). Highlights include Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura from €199 on 8th/9th December. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Lanzarote Paradise Club from €379 on 25th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski is offering a seven-night, half-board stay at the 4-star Relais Des Alpes, Sauze D’Oulx, from €589 on 14th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Lakes & Mountains is offering a seven-night family stay at the Bella Italia, Lake Garda, from €2,101 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a two-bedroom bungalow, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Classic Resorts is offering a five-night stay at the 5-star Yas Island Rotana, Abu Dhabi, from €699 in May or June. Price includes direct flights and hotel on a bed & breakfast basis.

Cobalt Air has announced year-round flights from Dublin to Larnaca, Cyprus. Prices are from €350 return including taxes and checked baggage.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €509, Phuket from €761 and Phnom Penh from €799. Book by 30th November for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.