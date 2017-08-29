Great Value Travel Deals – 29th August 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include the Algarve from €369, Sardinia, Sorrento, Canary Islands and Costa del Sol from €399. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 2nd September for seven nights.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the 2-star Miravalli Hotel, Lake Garda, from €349 on 2nd September and €379 on 9th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Croatia Tours is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Kastil, Brac Island, from €599 on 27th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Rocamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €389 on 12th October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is also offering a seven-night stay at the Cinco Plaza Apartments, Lanzarote, from €389 on 7th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €979 on 3rd October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Italian Renaissance cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,329 on 30th June 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin and an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and receive a free drinks package and onboard spend.

Sunway is offering a transatlantic cruise and stay on Cunard’s Queen Mary 2. Cruise from Southampton to New York on 5th November for seven nights and spend three nights in Fitzpatrick’s Grand Central Hotel from €1,275 per person. Price includes flights, hotel and cruise.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering free child places to France, Italy and Andorra. Highlights include the Plagne Lauze Apartments, La Plagne, from €1, 399 on 20th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on two adults and two children sharing.

WOW air has announced flights from Ireland to Detroit, St Louis, Cleveland and Cinncinnati from €129.99, one way from April / May 2018.

Emirates’ seat sale offers Dubai from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €561, and Shanghai from €656. Book by midnight on 22nd September for selected departures up to 20th March.