Great Value Travel Deals – 29th January 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel Disneyland Paris offers include savings up to 30% on hotel and park tickets when booked by 11th February for arrivals from 2nd April to 6th November 2019.

Classic Resorts has the following offers in Thailand booked by 31st January: 10-nights b&b in May/June at the 3-star Seaview Patong, Phuket, from €975pps (Ref: 80052); four nights b&b at the 3-star Seview Patong, two nights full-board at Elephant Hills Jungle Safari, and four nights b&b at the Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak, from €1,479pps (Ref: 80059); two nights b&b at the 4-star Avani Atrium Bangkok, two nights b&b at the 4-star U Nimman Chiang Mai, and five nights at the 4-star Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, from €1,499pps (Ref: 80054).

G Adventures’ winter sale offers of savings up to 25% on selected tours and departures ends on 31st January 2019.

Sunway offers ex-Dublin include: Canada: Best of Eastern Canada and Toronto escorted tour departing 17th May from €2,365pps, including return flights, 20kg checked-in baggage per person, taxes, eight nights in 4-star hotels, scheduled airport transfer, some meals and tours as per itinerary.  Price includes reduction of €195pp, tour must be paid in full by 28th February 2019; Sicily: seven nights all-inclusive at the 3T Kamarina departing 16th May, adults from €950pps and children from €645pp; Bodrum: seven nights b&b at the 3-star Baba Beach Hotel from €499pps, departing 8th June; New York: three nights at the 4-star Fitzpatricks Grand Central, from €519pps, departing 21st February.

Topflight offers ex-Dublin include: Austria: seven nights self-catering at the 3-star Schindlhaus Apartments, Soll, (four sharing) from €569pps (was €789), departing 2nd February; France: seven nights self-catering at the 4-star Les Chalets Elena, Chamonix Valley (six sharing) from €449pps (was €629), departing 2nd February; Andorra: seven nights at the 4-star Hotel Magic Pas, Pas de la Casa, from €719pps (was €859), departing 3rd February.

AIRLINES

Ryanair is offering the following one-way fares booked by midnight on 30th January for travel from 1st February to 9th April: London €9.99, Glasgow €9.99, Frankfurt €9.99, Vienna €14.99.

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Brilliant Bordeaux river cruise departing 19th May 2019, including flights, airport transfers, all meals and beverages, all shore excursions and seven nights in a classic stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage, from €2,249pps. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges not included. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers include: Gran Canaria: €9.00pppn in May room-only at the 3-star Carlota; Lanzarote: €15.00pppn in May room-only at the 3-star Tabaiba; Tenerife: €19.00pppn in June self-catering at the 4-star Ambassador Apartments; Majorca: €29.00pppn in June at the 2-star Holiday Park Apartments; New York: €49.00pppn in March room-only at the 4-star Hudson Hotel.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

