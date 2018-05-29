Great Value Travel Deals – 29th May 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Croatia Tours is offering a seven-night, 5-star deluxe Croatia cruise for €2,100 on 30th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and meals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Menorca and Turkey from €299, Gran Canaria from €329, Majorca and Lanzarote from €369, and the Lisbon Coast from €429. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights, departing 2nd June.

TUI is offering great family deals to Majorca from regional airports. Highlights include the Mariners Club Apartments from €1,229, departing 20th July from Ireland West, and €1,549 on 21st July from Shannon. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, based on two adults and one child sharing.

Topflight’s five-day sale includes a family stay at the 4-star Butterfly Village, Lake Garda, from €649 per person, on 11th August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

BookaBed is offering package deals to Miami in November. Price for flights and a five-night stay at the Lexington Miami Beach is €599, including direct Aer Lingus flights.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €969 on 17th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Uniworld is waiving single supplements on selected river cruises. Highlights include the Remarkable Rhine, Burgundy & Provence, and Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy, all priced from €2,599 on selected dates in 2018.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 14-night, Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €2,479 on 28th July. Price includes flights from Dublin, staying in an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom or above and receive a free drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a four-night Port Klang and Phuket cruise and a three-night stay in the Orchard Singapore Hotel from €1,419. Price includes flights from Dublin and transfers, departing 8th November.

Sunway is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Grand Mirage Bali Hotel from €1,599 travelling in October. Price includes flights from Dublin, transfers and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Classic Resorts is offering a nine-night, all-inclusive holiday to the Hard Rock Hotel, Dominican Republic, from €2,199 on 12th June. The price includes two tickets to Shakira’s concert and US$4,000 resort credit to spend on spa treatments, special dinner events, etc.

Aer Lingus is offering one-way flights to North America from €169, if booked as part of a return trip. Travel between 1st September – 31st October.