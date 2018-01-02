News

Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd January 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, Italy, from €339 on 14th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Pension Niedermuhblichler, Soll, Austria, from €429 on 3rd March. Price includes flights, accommodation on a B&B basis, transfers and checked baggage, based on two sharing.

Insight Vacations is offering a 14-day premium escorted Country Roads of Croatia tour from €2,903. Price includes 10% early payment discount if booked by 26th January.

TUI Holidays is offering a 14-night all-inclusive trip to Mexico from €1,499 on 18th June. Price includes flights, accommodation at the 4-star Grand Bahia Principe Coba, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in Orlando from €425 per person travelling in May. Price includes flights and hotel based on two adults and two children sharing.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering savings of up to €1,000 if you book a tour to Asia in January.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night cultural tour and beach holiday to Sri Lanka from €1,999, travelling in September. Price includes a three-night stay on a B&B basis in the cultural centre and a seven-night stay in the 5-star Jetwing Blue Negombo on a half-board basis.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 50% off flights to Europe. Book by 16th January for selected departures from 1st April – 30th September.

Etihad Airways is offering return flights to Abu Dhabi from €499 in Economy Class and €2,514 in Business Class. Book by 31st January.

Qatar Airways is offering return flights to Bangkok from €559, Hong Kong from €569, and Krabi from €719.

Turkish Airlines is offering return flights to Kiev from €265, Cape Town from €463, and Mauritius from €710.

Finnair is offering return flights to Japan from €589 in Economy Class and €2,199 in Business Class. Book by 30th January for selected departures up to 30th November 2018.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,449 on 28th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and a deluxe drinks package.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

