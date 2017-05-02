News

Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd May 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Turkey from €199, Algarve from €249, Sicily €279 and Majorca €299. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, departing 6th May for seven nights, based on two sharing.

Falcon Holidays’ June specials include Bulgaria from €349, Majorca from €399 and Corfu from €429. Prices includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, based on two sharing.

Topflight is offering seven nights in the 4-star Aparthotel Duas Torres, Madeira, from €349 on 11th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Miravalli Hotel, Lake Garda, from €419 on 10th June for seven nights. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering flights and a three-night stay at the 4-star Holiday Inn Alicante from €200 on 14th May.

Royal Caribbean International is offering 20% off cruise fares, plus up to US$1,000 onboard spend, on selected 2017 and 2018 sailings, with its latest promotion, which starts today.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,969 on 19th August. Price includes flights from Dublin. Upgrade to an ocean view cabin and receive a free drinks package and onboard spend. Book by 3rd May.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Secrets cruise onboard TUI Discovery from €1,299 on 17th June. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis, departing from Cork or Shannon.

Classic Resorts is offering an eight-night all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Baobab Beach Resort, Kenya, from €1,469 for travel in September. Price includes flights, hotel on an all-inclusive basis, and transfers.

Sunway’s long-haul offers include a three-night stay in Dubai from €499 in June and a seven-night stay in Phuket, Thailand, from €795 in October. Prices include flights, accommodation and taxes.

BookaBed is offering the Topaz Hotel, Malta, from €159 B&B or €219 half-board, based on a seven-night stay. Prices are per person based on two sharing in May.

Aer Lingus is offering €100 off all flights to North America, including Toronto. Book by 8th May for travel from 1st of July – 31st October.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €471, Phuket from €722, Cape Town from €761, and Sydney from €1,086. Book by 15th May for selected departures up to 9th April 2018.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

