News

Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd October 2018

Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd October 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €299 on 11th October. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Pins Platja, Cambrils, from €439 per person on 27th October. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, based on two adults and two children sharing.

BookaBed is offering accommodation in the Caribe Hotel, PortAventura, with park tickets included from €59 per person per night, for travel in June 2019.

Sunway / Club Med is offering 15% off 25 summer resorts, if booked by 4th October.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Suneoclub Cavo d’Oro Hotel & Studios, Zakynthos, from €616 on 18th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day Best of California tour from €2,589 over Easter holidays. Price includes stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Yosemite National Park, excursions, eight breakfasts, four dinners with wine, and the expertise of a knowledgeable Travel Director.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €1,040 on 27th April from Southampton. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and receive a free classic drinks package.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Highlights of the Med cruise from €1,159 on 11th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Aer Lingus is offering winter flights to North America from €169, if booked as part of a return trip and include a Saturday night stay. Travel on selected dates from 1st November 2018 – 31st March 2019.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

Related Items

More in News

Celebrity Cruises Has the Edge

Michael FloodOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Air Transat Makes Two Senior Appointments

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Flexible Autos On the Move with Learning Breakfasts

Michael FloodOctober 2, 2018
Read More

VOTE NOW for Your Top Suppliers in the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Lainey’s Adventures: 24 Hours in Melbourne, Australia

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Tim Roddy Wins Turkish Airlines Golf at K Club

Ian BloomfieldOctober 1, 2018
Read More

Tour America an Ongoing Success Story

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2018
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches Uniquely Orlando Autumn Advertising Campaign

Neil SteedmanSeptember 29, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Plans New Livery and New Uniforms

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland