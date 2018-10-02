Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd October 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €299 on 11th October. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Pins Platja, Cambrils, from €439 per person on 27th October. Price includes flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, based on two adults and two children sharing.

BookaBed is offering accommodation in the Caribe Hotel, PortAventura, with park tickets included from €59 per person per night, for travel in June 2019.

Sunway / Club Med is offering 15% off 25 summer resorts, if booked by 4th October.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Suneoclub Cavo d’Oro Hotel & Studios, Zakynthos, from €616 on 18th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day Best of California tour from €2,589 over Easter holidays. Price includes stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Yosemite National Park, excursions, eight breakfasts, four dinners with wine, and the expertise of a knowledgeable Travel Director.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €1,040 on 27th April from Southampton. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and receive a free classic drinks package.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Highlights of the Med cruise from €1,159 on 11th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Aer Lingus is offering winter flights to North America from €169, if booked as part of a return trip and include a Saturday night stay. Travel on selected dates from 1st November 2018 – 31st March 2019.