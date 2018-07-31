Great Value Travel Deals – 31st July 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering last-minute family deals to Menorca, departing this weekend. Highlights include a seven-night stay in the Roc Lago Park, for two adults and two children from €1,899, with unlimited waterpark access. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Mirabello, Sirmione, Lake Garda, from €629 on 1st September. Use code Summer100 to save €100 off the total cost. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Majestic, Sorrento, from €899 on 19th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, and hotel on a half-board basis.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,089 on 7th August, departing from Cork. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Harmony of the Seas from €1,485 on 8th September. Price includes flights from Dublin. Upgrade to an oceanview stateroom from an additional €69 per person.

Celebrity Cruises’ Alaska Sale Event includes free drinks, free unlimited wi-fi, stateroom upgrades and US$200 spending money. Highlights include the Alaska Hubbard Glacier cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from £2,169 on 18th May 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin, an over-night stay in Vancouver, and an eight-night cruise in an AquaClass balcony stateroom. Book by 1st August.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive family stay at the 3-star Grand Albergo Hotel, Claviere, Italy, from €1,985 on 20th January. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, €100 off childcare, and half-price lift passes and skis.

Classic Resorts is offering a honeymoon package to the 5-star adults-only, all-inclusive Unico 20° 87° hotel, Mexico. Price of €2,899 includes flights, a 10-night stay on an all-inclusive basis, spa treatments, excursions, golf, and a free upgrade to an Alcoba Ocean-front room. Book by 30th September for travel from 21st April – 22nd June 2019.

KLM is offering flights to New York from €300, Miami from €346, and San Francisco from €399. Book by 2nd August for travel from 1st September 2018.

Emirates’ seat sale includes flights to Dubai from €496, Singapore from €597, Cape Town from €697, and Sydney from €1,110. Book by 7th August for selected departures from 3rd September 2018 to 31st May 2019.