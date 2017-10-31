Great Value Travel Deals – 31st October 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

TUI Holidays is offering a day trip to Lapland from €689 per adult and €589 per child, on 9th and 16th December. Price includes flights, activities and thermal clothing.

TUI Holidays is also offering a seven-night stay in the Tabaiba Apartments, Lanzarote, from €389 on 18th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Collection Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the 5-star Radisson Blu Resort, Mogan, from €1,145 in January. Price includes flights, private transfers and entrance to the executive airport lounge.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night trip to Miami and Mexico from €1,569. Price includes flights, a three-night stay at the Fashionhaus in Miami, and a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the Riu Playacar Mexico, departing in May 2018.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Harmony of the Seas from €1,399 on 6th January. Price includes flights from Dublin, one-night pre-cruise stay, and deluxe drinks.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Continental Coasts cruise from €1,169 on 15th July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

WOW air is offering 30% off return flights to its USA destinations for travel between 31st October and 10th February. Book by midnight on 31st October (that’s today!).

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €469, Melbourne from €989, and Auckland from €1,129. Book by 31st October (today!) for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.