Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd April 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bedbanks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the Oasis Dunas apartments in Fuerteventura from €399 on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th of April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Concorde Travel is offering a seven night stay at the Antuninska Old Town Apartments, Dubrovnik from €299 on the 11th of April. Price includes flights, transfers and taxes.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the 4* Hotel Astoria, Sorrento from €699 on the 13th of May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, hotel on a B&B basis and a €200 reduction per person.

TUI’s May Sale includes self-catering in the Harbour Club, Tenerife, from €339, half-board in the Best Cambrils, Costa Dorada, from €459 and all-inclusive in the Hotel Belvedere, Majorca from €359. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Classic Resorts is offering an eleven-night Dubai and Phuket holiday from €1,249, travelling in September / October. Price includes all flights, a three-night stay at the 5* JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai and an eight-night stay at the 4* Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort in a deluxe Sino Wing room. Both hotels are on a B&B basis, book by 30th June.

Royal Caribbean International is offering seven-night cruises onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,469 on the 10th of June and €1,579 on the 12th of August. Price includes flights from Dublin and an inside stateroom on the 10th of June and an upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom on the 12th of August.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Mediterranean Medley cruise on Marella Dream from €859 on the 8th of May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, an inside cabin on deck 6/7/10, departing from Cork. Supplement of €60 applies to fly from Dublin.

Sunway is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, direct from Dublin on Celebrity Eclipse from only €1,069 on the 20th of May.

Emirates is offering flights to Shanghai from €549, Bangkok from €570, and Hong Kong from €587. Book by 15th April for selected departures up to 30th November 2018.

Bookabed has an exclusive offer of up to 50% discount off stays at the 4* Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon. Summer Rates from €65 per person per night.

Superbreak’s Friday Night Out in London offer includes one-night hotel stay at the Thistle City Barbican Hotel with breakfast and a bottle of prosecco in the room, a three course meal at Planet Hollywood and VIP guest-list entry to London’s nightclubs.