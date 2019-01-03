Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd January 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

American Holidays’ January sale includes ex-Dublin flights and seven nights in a 3-star Orlando hotel in Many 2019 from €599pp based on two adults and two children sharing (Ref: 51526281); and ex-Dublin for four nights in Las Vegas plus three nights in New York in 3-star hotels in February 2019 from €824pp based on two adults sharing (Ref: 51519309).

Classic Resorts is offering 10-nights full-board at the 4-star Kuredu Island Resort in the Maldives in May 2019 from €2,195pps. Upgrade to all-inclusive from €399pp or to all-inclusive Gold from €945pp. (Ref: 77856).

G Adventures’ winter sale offers savings from 10% up to 25% off selected tours and departures when booked by 31st January 2019.

Joe Walsh Tours Pilgrimages has an early booking offer of €150 off per person on its eight-night pilgrimages to the Holy Land, if booked and paid for in full by 28th January 2019, as well as three additional dates from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Topflight’s January ex-Dublin sale offers include: Austria: Seven nights b&b at the 2-star Pension Niedermuhlbichler, Soll, from €389pps, departing 5th January 2019; seven nights half-board at the 3-star Ferienhotel Fuchs, Soll, from €569pps, departing 5th January; Italy: seven nights self-catering at the 3-star Casa Antoinetta, Livigno, from €419pps, departing 5th January 2019; France: seven nights self-catering at the 4-star Le Hameau de Pierre Blanche, Chamonix Valley, from €431pps, departing 5th January 2019; Andorra: seven nights half-board at the 4-star Hotel Himalaia Soldeu, Soldeu, from €667pps, departing 20th January 2019; Italy: seven nights half-board at the 4-star Hotel Olympic Palace, Pinzolo, from €719pps, departing 26th January 2019; Austria: seven nights half-board at the 4+-star Hotel Norica, Bad Hofgastein, from €1,056pps, departing 19th January 2019.

Tropical Sky’s luxury worldwide sale, offering savings up to €1,200pp, include ex-Dublin deals to: Mauritius: seven nights b&b at the 5-star Lux Grand Gaube, from €1,309pps; Dominican Republic: seven nights all-inclusive at the 5-star Casa de Campo, from €1,499pps; and Barbados: seven nights all-inclusive at the 5-star Sandals Barbados, from €2,479pps.

TUI Ireland January 2019 offers ex-Dublin for seven nights in 3-star accommodations include: Gran Canaria (departing 10th January): self-catering at the Cay Beach Princess Bungalows from €429pps; Tenerife (11th January): self-catering at the Arena Suites from €359pps; Lanzarote (13th January): all-inclusive at THe Morromar Apartments from €479pps; Gran Canaria (17th January): all-inclusive at the IFA Interclub Atlantic from €429pps; Tenerife (18th January): half-board at the Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas from €419pps; Lanzarote (20th January): all-inclusive at the Lanzasur Splash from €429pps; Gran Canaria (24th January): self-catering at the Monte Faliz from €399pps; Tenerife (25th January): self-catering at the Arena Suites from €359pps; and Lanzarote (27th January): all-inclusive at the Ei Trabat from €489pps. (Flight only from €99pp.)

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus January sale offers from Dublin include return fares to North America (and including a Saturday night stay) from €374 (Toronto or, from August, Montreal) up to €478 (San Francisco or Seattle). For Europe, book by 15th January for travel between 1st May and 30th September 2019, for ex-Dublin return fares from €103.98 (Faro, Lisbon, Brussels, Nantes, or Athens) up to €167.98 (Corfu).

Air Transat spring fares from Dublin to Canada, which are on offer from 3rd to 14th January for selected dates in May and June 2019, include Toronto for €297 return and Montreal for €307 return, including taxes and fees. An additional charge for checked-in baggage applies for some Economy Class fare types.

Emirates Economy Class sale return fares booked between 7th and 22nd January for travel between 17th January and 30th November 2019 include Dubai €469, Bangkok €529, Kuala Lumpur €549, Hong Kong €549, Singapore €599, Brisbane €999, Sydney €1,049, and Auckland €1,149.

Norwegian sale fares, bookable by 14th January for travel up to 31st May 2019, are €198 return from Dublin or Shannon to Providence or Stewart and from Cork to Providence, and, from 31st March 2019, €238 from Dublin to Hamilton/Toronto.

CRUISE LINES

Princess Cruises is offering premium cruises from €574pps for an interior stateroom with a €50pp deposit.

Royal Caribbean International seven-night all-inclusive offers for 2019 from Dublin, with €100pp deposit, include: Western Med: onboard Oasis of the Seas on 5th May from €1,649pps; Northern Europe: onboard Independence of the Seas on 18th May from €1,365pps; Greek Isles: onboard Rhapsody of the Seas on 31st August from €1,615pps; Mediterranean: onboard Brilliance of the Seas on 29th September from €1,499pps; Oman and Dubai: onboard Jewel of the Seas on 16th December from €1,715pps; and New Year in Dubai: onboard Jewel of the Seas on 30th December from €1,795pps.

BED BANKS

Bookabed Medplaya Hotel exclusives for 2019, based on seven-night stays for two adults, include: Benidorm: €29pppn b&b at the 3-star Medplaya Regente; Benalmadena: €25pppn b&b at the 2-star Hotel Balmoral; Salou: €25pppn b&b at the 3-star Hotel Calypso; and Torremolinos: €45pppn b&b at the 4-star Pez Espada.