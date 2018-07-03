News

Sorrento from €349 this Saturday in Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd July 2018

Sorrento from €349 this Saturday in Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd July 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals. 

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Sorrento from €349, Gran Canaria from €369, Costa del Sol from €399, and Sardinia from €499. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, Saturday 7th July.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Cala Bona, Majorca, from €559 on 20th July. Price includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

TUI is also offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Miravalli, Lake Garda, from €481 on 28th July. Price includes flights, hotel on a bed&breakfast basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Villa Linda, Sicily, from €739 on 18th August. Price includes flights, hotel on a bed&breakfast basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

BookaBed is offering hot deals to Fuerteventura for November departures. Highlights include the Broncemar Beach from €19, Maxorata Beach from €25, and the Bristol Sunset Beach from €29. Prices are per person per night.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise from €1,049 on 14th August. Price includes flights, transfers, and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €1,579 on 1st September. Price includes flights from Dublin and an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view or above and receive a free drinks package and unlimited wi-fi.

Royal Caribbean International’s new campaign starts today, Tuesday 3rd July. Guests can receive flights from €1, buy one get one half price, and up to US$400 onboard credit on selected sailings.

KLM is offering flights to Johannesburg from €436, Bangkok from €534, Kilimanjaro from €607, and Rio de Janeiro from €697. Prices are return including taxes.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €489, Singapore from €622, and Mauritius from €766. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 31st July.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay at the Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, Koh Samui, from €1,029, travelling in September / October. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, and superior pool view room on a bed&breakfast basis.

The Travel Corporation is offering an eight-day Luxury Gold Classical Sri Lanka tour from €2,549, departing 11th August, 10th November and 2nd February 2019.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

Related Items

More in News

CAR Publishes Guidance Note to Industry on New EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2018
Read More

Amadeus Updates Travel Agents on NDC and Pyton

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2018
Read More

Japan Gets Ready for World Rugby Cup 2019

Michael FloodJuly 3, 2018
Read More

Sunway and Norwegian Cruise Line Promote Premium All-Inclusive Cruising

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Flies the Flag at Dublin Pride 2018

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2018
Read More

ESB Partnership to Transform Shannon Airport into Low Carbon Green Campus

Neil SteedmanJuly 3, 2018
Read More

Silversea Invites Top Agents to Dinner in Dublin

Neil SteedmanJune 28, 2018
Read More

Four Brands of Escorted Tours with The Travel Corporation

Neil SteedmanJune 28, 2018
Read More

Cathy Burke Celebrates Four Decades in the Travel Industry

Neil SteedmanJune 28, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland