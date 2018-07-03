Sorrento from €349 this Saturday in Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd July 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Sorrento from €349, Gran Canaria from €369, Costa del Sol from €399, and Sardinia from €499. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, Saturday 7th July.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Cala Bona, Majorca, from €559 on 20th July. Price includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

TUI is also offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Miravalli, Lake Garda, from €481 on 28th July. Price includes flights, hotel on a bed&breakfast basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the Hotel Villa Linda, Sicily, from €739 on 18th August. Price includes flights, hotel on a bed&breakfast basis, transfers, and checked baggage.

BookaBed is offering hot deals to Fuerteventura for November departures. Highlights include the Broncemar Beach from €19, Maxorata Beach from €25, and the Bristol Sunset Beach from €29. Prices are per person per night.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise from €1,049 on 14th August. Price includes flights, transfers, and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €1,579 on 1st September. Price includes flights from Dublin and an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view or above and receive a free drinks package and unlimited wi-fi.

Royal Caribbean International’s new campaign starts today, Tuesday 3rd July. Guests can receive flights from €1, buy one get one half price, and up to US$400 onboard credit on selected sailings.

KLM is offering flights to Johannesburg from €436, Bangkok from €534, Kilimanjaro from €607, and Rio de Janeiro from €697. Prices are return including taxes.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €489, Singapore from €622, and Mauritius from €766. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 31st July.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay at the Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui, Koh Samui, from €1,029, travelling in September / October. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, and superior pool view room on a bed&breakfast basis.

The Travel Corporation is offering an eight-day Luxury Gold Classical Sri Lanka tour from €2,549, departing 11th August, 10th November and 2nd February 2019.