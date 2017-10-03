News

Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd October 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Gran Canaria, Monte Verde Apartments from €399 on 6th and 7th October from Dublin and Cork. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the 5-star Maspalomas Princess from €829 on 19th October. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Falcon Holidays is offering flights to Lanzarote from €190, Tenerife from €199, and Gran Canaria from €229. Prices are return including taxes, based on January departures.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay at the Arabian Park Hotel, Dubai, from €459 in May. Price includes direct flights with Emirates.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Best of the Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €2,011 on 28th May. Price includes return flights from Dublin, an ocean-view stateroom and a classic drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,499 on 4th March. Price includes flights from Dublin, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, and a deluxe drinks package.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Adriatic Explorer all-inclusive cruise onboard TUI Discovery 2, from €1,469 on 8th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a three-night Christmas Market break to Berlin on 13th December. Price of €216 includes return flights and a three-night stay on a bed & breakfast basis at the Holiday Inn Berlin City Centre East.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Manzano Apartments, Andorra, from €425 per person. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night South African Explorer from €1,949 in May and June. Price includes flights and accommodation in the 4-star Four Rosmead Capetown, 4-star Le Franschhoek Hotel, 4-star Lily Pond Country Lodge Plettenber on a B&B basis, and the 4-star Kariega Main Lodge Game Reserve on a full-board basis.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €499, Phuket from €751, and Phnom Penh from €789. Book by 30th November for selected departures up to 20th June 2018.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

