Great Value Travel Deals – 4th April 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a free two-night, 5-star stay in Cambodia, with a full-day sightseeing in Angkor, when you book selected Vietnam tours.

Classic Resorts’ Caribbean sale includes a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the 5-star Sandals Barbados from €2,399. Valid from 1st May – 25th June and 20th August – 31st October. Book by 30th April.

Sunway’s June family offers include Lanzarote from €1,498, Costa del Sol from €1,546, and Menorca from €1,686. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and baggage for seven nights, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Rocamar Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €399 on 1st June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays is offering a seven-night Discovery package to Lake Garda from €775 on 10th June. Price includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, with Flavours of Trentino and Wine tours.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Spanish Delights cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €669 on 16th May. Price includes flights, transfers and baggage.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is offering a two-week Caribbean & Orlando cruise-and-stay holiday. Price for the seven-night cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas and seven-night stay in Orlando is €1,899, including private transfers and direct Aer Lingus flights, departing 11th November.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 13-night Arabian Sea and India cruise from €2,479 on 1st January. Price includes flights from Dublin to Abu Dhabi, balcony stateroom, free drinks package and onboard spend.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night break to Legoland for the May Bank holiday weekend. Price for flights, park passes and two nights B&B at the Holiday Inn Slough is €899 based on two adults and one child.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €469, Bangkok from €599, Cape Town from €752, and Sydney from €1,081. Prices are return including taxes. Book by 7th April for selected departures up to 1st March 2018.

Aer Lingus is offering last minute European sun deals from €44.99 one way including taxes. Book by 10th April for selected departures from the 1st May – 15th June.