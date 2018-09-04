Great Value Travel Deals – 4th September 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Gran Canaria from €329, Menorca and Bulgaria from €349, and Tenerife and Fuerteventura from €369. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 8th September, for seven nights.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Porlamar Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €399 on 11th October and the Laguna Park 2, Tenerife, from €399 on 12th October. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Finnair’s seat sale includes return flights to the Far East from €449 and all destinations in Japan from €579, including taxes.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night South Africa & Mauritius holiday from €1,729 in May 2019. Price includes a three-night stay in the 4-star Four Rosemead, Cape Town, on a b&b basis and a seven-night stay in the 4-star Solana Beach Hotel, Mauritius, on a half-board basis.

Crystal Ski Holidays’ mid-term break specials include Italy from €529, Andorra from €569, and Austria from €599. Prices include flights, transfers, baggage and self-catering apartment for seven nights, based on four sharing, departing 24th February.

TUI is offering a two-week, all-inclusive stay at the Riu Lupita, Mexico, from €1,699 on 10th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include 25% off the Hotel Seasun Siurell, Majorca, with prices from €35 in a junior suite, 20% off the Lavris Hotel & Spa, Crete, with prices from €55 half-board, and 10% off Disney Private Homes in Orlando, with prices from €85 self-catering. Prices are per person per night.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay in Las Vegas, a two-night stay in Miami, and a seven-night Caribbean cruise onboard Navigator of the Seas, from €1,350 on 21st April.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,109 on 25th September. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, meals, and entertainment on cruise.

Uniworld’s Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong river cruise has been reduced from €4,299 to €3,009 on 22nd March. Price includes 13-day cruise with meals, drinks and excursions included.

Celebrity Cruises’ latest promotion includes a free classic drinks package, savings of up to €600 per stateroom, and flights to Europe from €149. Book by 14th November.