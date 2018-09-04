News

Great Value Travel Deals – 4th September 2018

Great Value Travel Deals – 4th September 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.  

Sunway’s last-minute deals include Gran Canaria from €329, Menorca and Bulgaria from €349, and Tenerife and Fuerteventura from €369. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 8th September, for seven nights.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Porlamar Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €399 on 11th October and the Laguna Park 2, Tenerife, from €399 on 12th October. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Finnair’s seat sale includes return flights to the Far East from €449 and all destinations in Japan from €579, including taxes.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night South Africa & Mauritius holiday from €1,729 in May 2019. Price includes a three-night stay in the 4-star Four Rosemead, Cape Town, on a b&b basis and a seven-night stay in the 4-star Solana Beach Hotel, Mauritius, on a half-board basis.

Crystal Ski Holidays’ mid-term break specials include Italy from €529, Andorra from €569, and Austria from €599. Prices include flights, transfers, baggage and self-catering apartment for seven nights, based on four sharing, departing 24th February.

TUI is offering a two-week, all-inclusive stay at the Riu Lupita, Mexico, from €1,699 on 10th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include 25% off the Hotel Seasun Siurell, Majorca, with prices from €35 in a junior suite, 20% off the Lavris Hotel & Spa, Crete, with prices from €55 half-board, and 10% off Disney Private Homes in Orlando, with prices from €85 self-catering. Prices are per person per night.

Sunway is offering a three-night stay in Las Vegas, a two-night stay in Miami, and a seven-night Caribbean cruise onboard Navigator of the Seas, from €1,350 on 21st April.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,109 on 25th September. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, meals, and entertainment on cruise.

Uniworld’s Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong river cruise has been reduced from €4,299 to €3,009 on 22nd March. Price includes 13-day cruise with meals, drinks and excursions included.

Celebrity Cruises’ latest promotion includes a free classic drinks package, savings of up to €600 per stateroom, and flights to Europe from €149. Book by 14th November.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

Related Items

More in News

TUI UK & Ireland Expands Roles of Two Board Directors

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2018
Read More

Win a Ticket to ‘Festival of Edge’ with Celebrity Cruises

Michael FloodSeptember 4, 2018
Read More

Belfast Harbour Welcomes Stena Forerunner

Michael FloodSeptember 4, 2018
Read More

CAR Draft Decision on Summer 2019 Co-ordination Parameters at Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2018
Read More

Aircraft Emergencies Workshop at Cork Airport

Michael FloodSeptember 4, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport Central Lands Kellogg for New Build Development

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2018
Read More

Finnair Launches Seat Sale in Economy and Business Classes

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2018
Read More

VOTING IS NOW OPEN for the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanAugust 30, 2018
Read More

Just Two More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition for August

Neil SteedmanAugust 30, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland