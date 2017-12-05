Great Value Travel Deals – 5th December 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the Oasis Dunas, Fuerteventura, for €699 on 30th December. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the El Trebol, Lanzarote, from €589 on 4th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

TUI Holidays is also offering a seven-night stay at the Katerina Palace, Zakynthos, from €489 on 28th August. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Collection Holidays is offering discounts of up to €368 off 5-star hotels in the Algarve for next summer. Highlights include a seven-night stay at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa from €867, the Tivoli Vilamoura from €1,169, and the Pine Cliffs Hotel from €1,369. Prices include flights, private transfers and hotel on a bed&breakfast basis for seven nights.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in Italy for New Year from €829 per person. Price includes flights from Dublin on 31st December and a half-board stay in the 3-star Miravalli Hotel, Sauze D’Oulx, with checked baggage and transfers.

Topflight is offering an eight-day Italy escorted tour of Siena, Pisa, Lucca and Florence from €949 per person on selected dates from June to September. Price includes flights, hotels, transfers, baggage and excursions.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Canarian Flavours cruise onboard Marella Dream from €779 on 26th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a free double upgrade onboard Symphony of the Seas on 7th April. Price of €1,229 includes flights from Dublin, a seven-night Mediterranean cruise and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise in AquaClass onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €2,629 on 20th May. Price includes cruise direct from Dublin with a classic drinks package, gratuities and an upgrade to AquaClass.

Uniworld is offering a €750 saving on its eight-day Enchanting Danube cruise, with prices from €1,749. Book by 31st December.

Aer Lingus is offering midweek deals to Europe from €24.99 one way including taxes. Book by 11th December for selected departures on Tuesdays and Wednesdays up to 14th March.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the 4-star Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi Resort, Maldives, from €1,639 in May. Price includes flights, hotel on an all-inclusive basis, and speedboat transfers.

Bookabed is offering a 2 weeks in Universal Hotels from €1439 per person based on 2 sharing and €3369 based on 2 adults and 1 child. Price includes flights and fourteen nights at Universal’s Cabana Bay Resort on the 1st of June. Upgrade to the Lowest Sapphire Falls from €180pp. Other Universal Hotels also available.