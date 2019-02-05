Great Value Travel Deals – 5th February 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts Caribbean offers (book by 28th February) include: Cuba: seven-night Essential Cuba escorted tour departing on 31st March 2019 from €1,949pps, including return flights, taxes, and Cuban visa (Ref: 80940); Dominican Republic: 11 nights all-inclusive in September/October at the 3-star Riu Naiboa from €1,169pps (Ref: 81101); St Lucia: seven nights bed&breakfast from 29th October in an Ocean View guest room at the 4-star Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort from €1,029pps, with all-inclusive upgrade €999pp (Ref: 81115); Bahamas: seven nights all-inclusive in September/October in a Classic Island View room at the 4-star Melia Nassau Beach from €1,879pps (Ref: 81113); Barbados: 10 nights all-inclusive in September/October in a Classic Standard room at the 4-star Sea Breeze Beach Hotel from €2,349pps, or €5,397 for family of 2+1. First child stays and eats free; bonus of 45-minute spa treatment per person; honeymooners receive bottle of sparkling wine, nightly turn down service, romantic breakfast, and room upgrade (Ref: 81102/81105).

Insight Vacations offers a nine-day Best of California escorted tour departing 10th May 2019 and visiting San Francisco, Sonoma, Yosemite, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, from €3,309pps (was €3,599), including flights, transfers, and eight nights’ accommodation in central locations. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 28th February.

Sunway offers ex-Dublin include: 5-star Rhine and Moselle Splendours river cruise from €2,999pps, departing 9th May, flying to Luxembourg and return from Basel, including flights, return port transfers, seven nights twin sharing outside stateroom with French Balcony, unlimited wine/beers at meals, sip and sail daily cocktail hour, and daily excursions. Gratuities and port charges of €150pp not included. Includes early booking saving of €999pp; Venice for seven-night Montenegro and Greece fly-cruise onboard Emerald Princess, from €1,066pps, departing 24th August; Portugal: seven nights all-inclusive at the 4T Club Med Da Balaia, departing 18th May, adults from €1,179pps, children from €699pp; Kusadasi: seven nights b&b at the 4-star Golden Day Wings Hotel from €546pps, departing 20th June; Lanzarote: seven nights b&b at the 4+-star Los Jameos Playa Hotel, from €799pps, departing 18th May; Orlando: seven nights b&b at the 3-star Ramada Plaza, from €595pps, based on two adults and two children sharing, departing September 2019; Mexico: seven nights all-inclusive plus resort credit at the 5-star Moon Palace Resort, from €1,015pps, based on two adults and two children under 12 sharing, departing September 2019; Thailand: seven nights b&b in a deluxe family room at The Old Phuket, from €885pps, based on two adults and two children under 12 sharing, departing May 2019; Thailand: for Wellness Thailand Tour, fly to Bangkok and return from Ko Samui from €2,625pps, departing 7th July, including flights, 20kg baggage per person, eight nights’ accommodation on twin share basis, some meals and yoga practice and tours as per itinerary; Asia: one night in Singapore, four-nights cruise on Voyager of the Seas in balcony room, three nights in Singapore and three nights in Dubai, from €1,699pps, departing 4th May.

Topflight offers for seven nights ex-Dublin include: Austria: b&b at the 3-star Landhaus Roscher, Mayrhofen Valley, from €499pps, based on four sharing, departing 9th February; b&b at the 2-star Pension Niedermühlbichler, Söll, from €499pps, departing 2nd March; half-board at the 4-star Sporthotel Austria, St Johann in Tirol, from €919pps, departing 2nd March; half-board at the 4-star Hotel Stadt Wien, Zell Am See, from €1,070pps. France: self-catering at the 4-star Les Chalets Elena, Chamonix Valley, from €549pps, based on six sharing; 3-star Chalet Bartavelle, Plagne 1800, from €629pps, departing 9th February; 4-star Chalet Pierra Menta 1, from €769pps, departing 9th February; 3-star Chalet Caribou, Val Thorens, from €1,329pps, departing 16th February; Andorra: half-board at the 4-star Hotel Himàlaia Soldeu, Soldeu and El Tarter, from €749pps, departing 10th February.

TUI Ireland seven-night ex-Dublin offers include: Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 3-star Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, from €409pps, departing 7th February; all-inclusive at the 3-star Hotel Paradise Lago Taurito, Playa Taurito, from €449pps, departing 7th February; self-catering at the 3-star Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, from €449pps, departing 7th March; Tenerife: self-catering at the 3-star Arena Suites, Puerto de Santiago, from €339pps departing 8th February, or from €419pps departing 8th March; Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 3-star Apartments The Morromar, Matagorda, from €519pps, departing 3rd March; Cancun (14 nights all-inclusive): 4-star Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,459pps, departing 10th June; 3-star Riu Lupita, PlayaCar, from €1,469pps, departing 10th June; 4-star Riu Cancun, Cancun, from €1,899pps, departing 17th June; Majorca for a seven-night all-inclusive Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Marella Dream in an inside cabin, from €1,079pps, departing 14th May.

AIRLINES

Air France Economy Class fares from Dublin to Europe booked by 7th February 2019 include: Paris €89, Geneva €129, Lyon €129, Kiev €139, Tunis €169, Algiers €209, and Tel Aviv €229.

CRUISE LINES

U by Uniworld offers an eight-day The Danube Flow river cruise departing 11th May 2019 and visiting the Netherlands and Germany from €1,159pps (was €1,549), including flights, 14 meals, included excursions, local celebrity DJ party and seven nights in a studio stateroom onboard The A. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Port charges not included. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Brilliant Bordeaux river cruise departing 19th May 2019, including flights, airport transfers, all meals and beverages, all shore excursions and seven nights in a classic stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage, from €2,249pps. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges not included. Book and pay in full by 31st March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed: New York flight and five-night midtown room-only hotel packages for St Patrick’s Day include: 3-star Westgate New York City from €685pps, 3-star Hilton Manhattan East from €695pps, 4-star Hudson Hotel from €709pps, and 4-star New Yorker hotel from €765pps. Las Vegas: €15.00pppn room-only at the 3-star Circus Circus (five-nights in July); Lanzarote: €29.00 room-only at the 4-star THB Tropical Island, Playa Blanca (seven nights in June); Albufeira: €25.00pppn room-only at the 4-star Muthu Clube Prais da Oura (seven nights in May); Gran Canaria: €39.00pppn b&b at the 4-star Gloria Palace San Agustin (seven nights in March).