Great Value Travel Deals – 5th June 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include the Algarve and Lanzarote from €299; Majorca and Menorca from €399. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights, departing this weekend.

Topflight is offering an Austrian Tyrol Family Adventure, staying in the Hotel Sonnenburg, from July to September. Price for a seven-night holiday from €699 per adult and €399 per child, includes flights, hotel on a half-board basis, transfers, checked baggage, guided family-friendly hikes, unlimited use of the Postbus and Summerbus in the Zugspitze Arena, and a six-day ‘Z ticket’.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Haiti Hotel, Majorca, from €729 on 8th August. Use code MAJORCA150 and save a further €150 per booking. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Insight Vacations is offering an eight-day New England’s Fall Foliage tour from €2,850. Price includes seven-nights accommodation in centrally located hotels, an expert travel director, seven full breakfasts, and five dinners with wine.

G Adventures via Sunway is offering a Golden Triangle tour in northern Thailand from €975 on 11th September. Price includes flights, twin share for seven nights, meals, and tours as per itinerary. Book by 30th June.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,588 on 26th August. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, Mediterranean Medley cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,119 on 31st July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering an exclusive Celebrity Far East fly-cruise. Price of €1,689 includes flights, a seven-night Vietnam cruise, and a two-night pre- and post-cruise stay in Hong Kong and Singapore. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom for an additional €350 and receive a free drinks package.

Finnair is offering return flights to Toyko from €599. Book by 14th June for selected departures from 9th October 2018 – 13th December 2018 and from 2nd January 2019 – 14th March 2019.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €533, Shanghai from €562, Bangkok from €592, and Hong Kong from €600. Book by 31st July.

BookaBed is offering package deals to Las Vegas in November. Price for flights and a four-night stay at the D Hotel is €429, €465 in the Luxor Hotel, and €599 in a deluxe suite at the 5-star Signature at MGM Grand. Prices include flights from Dublin with Delta Air Lines.