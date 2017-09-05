Great Value Travel Deals – 5th September 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the Ourania Apartments, Crete, from €369 on 1st October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the Intouriste Apartments, Morocco, from €389 per person on 7th October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering Christmas on the slopes from €1,885, based on two adults and two children sharing. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and a seven-night stay at the Gran Bois Apartments, La Tania.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €869 on 3rd October. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, staying on deck 8/9 in an outside cabin.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night Classic Caribbean fly-cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €1,359 on 16th November. Price includes a one-night pre-cruise stay in Fort Lauderdale and flights from Dublin.

Sunway is offering a seven-night transatlantic cruise onboard Queen Mary 2 with a three-night stay in Fitzpatrick’s Grand Central Hotel for €1,360 on 5th November. Price includes New York – Dublin flight and airport transfers.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,750 on 24th September. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Uniworld is offering seven-night all-inclusive cruises from €1,799 travelling on 12th November. Choose the Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux itinerary or the Enchanting Danube, both at the same price.

Aer Lingus’ September seat sale includes North America from €169 each way, Europe from €29.99 one-way and UK from €22.99 one-way, incl. taxes and charges. Book by 25th September for selected departures from 1st November – 28th February to UK & Europe and 1st November – 31st March to North America.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Bangkok from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €529 and Sydney from €1,025. Book by 13th September for selected departures from 15th September – 7th December.