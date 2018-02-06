Great Value Travel Deals – 6th February 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Classic Resorts is offering a six-night Classic Kenya Safari and a seven-night stay in the 5-star Royal Zanzibar Beach Resort from €2,999. Price includes flights, two game drives per day visiting Masai Mara, Lake Nakuru and Amboseli National Park on a full-board basis, and a seven-night stay in Zanzibar on an all-inclusive basis. Travel in May, June, September or October.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals to Fuerteventura for the mid-term break. Highlights include a seven-night stay at the Broncemar Beach Apartments from €455 or an all-inclusive stay at the Globales Tropical from €530. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing 10th February.

Topflight has last-minute ski deals for the mid-term break. Prices from €389 to Andorra and €499 to France include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing 10th or 11th February.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Residence Clara, Kronplatz, Italy, from €299 on 17th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

TUI is offering a seven-night half-board stay at the 5-star Maspalomas Princess Hotel from €689 on 1st March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night break to London on 24th February from €123 per person. Price includes flights from Dublin to Gatwick and a two-night stay in the 3-star Ambassadors Hotel, Kensington, on a bed & breakfast basis.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to Europe from €39.99 for travel before 30th April. Highlights include Faro and Lisbon from €39.99, Bilbao from €54.99, and Tenerife from €69.99. Prices are one-way including taxes.

Emirates is offering flights to Dubai from €489, Hong Kong from €547, and Auckland from €1,145. Book by 19th February.

Sunway is offering a four-night stay in Las Vegas, a two-night stay in Miami, and a three-night premium all-inclusive Bahamas cruise onboard Norwegian Sky, from €1,475. Price includes all flights and hotels on a room-only basis, departing 8th June.

Marella Cruises is offering €100 off per booking on all summer 2018 and winter 2018/2019 sailings. Use code CRUISE100 at the checkout.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Jewel of the Seas from €1,539 on 19th August. Price includes flights from Dublin and a deluxe drinks package.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 13-night New Zealand cruise onboard Celebrity Solstice, departing 11th December. Price of €3,689 includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, and a free drinks package.

Insight Vacations is offering top foodie experiences on many of its tours. Highlights include oyster tasting in Croatia, pasta making in Orvieto, and Basque pintxos in San Sebastian.