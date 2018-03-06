Great Value Travel Deals – 6th March 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering an upgrade to Cathy Pacific Business Class from €199 per person. Offer is valid on selected China fully escorted tours on selected dates. Book by 31st March for selected dates between 13th April to 19th June and 1st November to 6th December.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Lufesa Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €289 on 12th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a family stay in the Vistapicas, Menorca, from €1,596 on 3rd June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay in the Hotel Kalos, Sicily, from €799 on 16th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a b&b basis.

Sunway is offering a family trip to Orlando in April from €499 per person. Price includes flights and a seven-night stay in the Avanti Palms Resort, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day Enchanting Danube river cruise from €,2869 on 2nd September. Price has been reduced from €4,099 and includes meals, drinks and excursions.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 16-night Christmas and New Year cruise to Arabia and India on 21st December. Price of €2,939 includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom, and a free drinks package.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, Spanish Delights cruise onboard Marella Dream from €899 on 22nd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing from Cork.

Qatar Airways is offering discounts of up to 35% on all cabin classes in its latest sales promotion. Highlights include Johannesburg from €459, Kuala Lumpur from €579, and Singapore from €629. Book by 7th March for selected departures up to 20th February 2019.

Emirates is offering return flights to Dubai from €521, Shanghai from €549, and Bangkok from €587. Valid on selected departures up to 30th November.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 25% off flights to Europe. Travel between 10th April and 21st June. Book by 12th March.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night two-centre holiday to the Seychelles from €1,999. Price includes flights, transfers between islands, and accommodation at the 4-star Carana Beach Resort and the 4-star Indian Ocean Lodge. Travel in May or June.