Great Value Travel Deals – 7th August 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering holidays to Sorrento from €599 in August. Price includes flights and a seven-night stay in the Hotel Ulisse Deluxe or La Pergola Hotel. Price includes flights, hotel on a bed & breakfast basis, transfers and checked baggage, departing 11th, 18th and 25th August.

BookaBed is offering special rates in the 4-star Bahia del Sol, Majorca, from €59 on a half-board basis travelling in August, and the Villa Florida Apartments, Fuerteventura, from €25 travelling in September. Prices are based on two sharing, per person per night.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the Mariner Club Apartments, Majorca, from €383 on 14th September. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering two free nights in Rome with selected Italian holidays. Highlights include a 10-night Rome and Sicily holiday from €1,299. Price includes all flights, hotels, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort, Thailand, from €939. Price includes flight and hotel on a bed & breakfast basis, departing October.

Sunway / G Adventures is offering an eight-day Golden Triangle Adventure tour from €1,189 on 12th October. Price includes flights, accommodation, meals and tours as per itinerary. Book by 31st August.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Adriatic cruise (includes overnighting in Venice) from €1,849 on 29th June 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin, an oceanview stateroom, a classic drinks package, and unlimited free wi-fi.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,135 on 3rd August 2019. Price includes flights from Dublin with Aer Lingus.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive, Highlights of the Med cruise onboard Discovery 2 from €1,219 on 11th May 2019. Prices includes flights, transfers, and checked baggage.

U by Uniworld is offering a four-night, Christmas river cruise from €999, departing 16th December from Budapest. Price includes meals and excursions.