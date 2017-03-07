Great Value Travel Deals – 7th March 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €2,829 on 12th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, a free drinks package and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €709 on 24th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage. Use code MAJESTY75 and save a further €75 off this and all Thomson Cruises from 1st March to 31st October 2017.

Royal Caribbean International’s new campaign starts today with 30% off the price of the cruise for every guest on the booking, plus up to $400 onboard spend.

Croatia Tours is offering seven nights in the 5-star Croatia Hotel for Easter from €499 per person. Price includes flights, transfers and hotel on a B&B basis, for seven nights.

Sunway is offering a Las Vegas, Miami and Bahamas combination for €1,239 on 19th September. Price includes three nights in Las Vegas, two nights in Miami, and a four-night Bahamas cruise onboard Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas. Deposit of €130 secures booking.

Classic Resorts is offering a 12-night Mexico and New York combination from €2,149 in September and October. Price includes flights and accommodation in the 4-star all-inclusive Riu Lupita Cancun and the 4-star Fitzpatrick’s Grand Central New York.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a 10-day all-inclusive tour to China from €2,290 per person. Price includes flights, taxes, tours, meals and visas.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay in the Hotel Lagotel, Majorca, from €359 on 6th May. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Sunway is offering savings to the Canary Islands throughout the summer months. Highlights include Lanzarote, Fariones Apartments B&B from €599 in July or August and Gran Canaria, Gloria Palace Amadores Hotel B&B from €799 in July. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Topflight is offering Easter holiday getaways to the Bella Italia resort in Lake Garda. Prices from €499 per person on 8th and 15th of April for seven nights, including flights and transfers, based on four sharing.

Crystal Ski is offering flight only for seven nights to Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Turin, Toulouse, Verona and Innsbruck on all dates in March for €99 return, including taxes and checked baggage.

Emirates’ Business Class seat sale includes Hong Kong from €2,255, Mauritius from €2,496 and Sydney from €3,243. Book by 31st March for selected departures up to 14th December.

Aer Lingus is offering 25% off fares to sunny hotspots in Europe in May and June. Book by 13th March.

Bookabed is offering up to 40% savings on selected properties in Cancun. Highlights include the 5* Grand Riviera Princess from €88 on the 6th of May and the 5* Moon Palace from €157 on the 22nd of June. Prices are per person per night, based on 2 sharing for seven nights.