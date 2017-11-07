Great Value Travel Deals – 7th November 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the Gloria Palace Amadores Hotel for €799, departing this weekend, 10th November. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay in the Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Tenerife, from €399 on 12th, 19th and 26th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night Easter stay in Val d’Isere from €649 per person. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and accommodation at the Jardins Apartments, departing 31st March.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €769 on 5th January. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on a full-board basis on deck 6/7.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €1,819 on 3rd March. Price includes flights from Dublin, free drinks package and free balcony upgrade.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in Orlando with a four-night cruise to Cuba onboard Norwegian Sun from €1,695, departing 21st May. Price includes flights, hotel in Orlando, Cuban visa and a premium all-inclusive cruise.

SuperBreak is offering a theatre break to the Sound of Music in Dublin from €123 per person. Price includes one night in the Russell Court Hotel and top-price evening ticket at Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

G Adventures is offering up to 30% off select small group tours in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Asia and more. Book by 15th December for travel before 31st December.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night stay at the 5-star Kempinski Seychelles Resort from €1,799, in May or June. Price includes flights, transfers and hotel on a b&b basis.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €509, Phuket from €761 and Phnom Penh from €799. Book by 30th November for selected departures up to 20th June.

BookaBed is offering Christmas and New Year stays in the Algarve. Highlights include the Bahia Grande from €18 per person per night from 22nd December and the Vila Gale Ampalius from €34 per person per night departing 28th December.