Great Value Travel Deals – 8th August 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Ryanair’s autumn sale offers up to 25% off 250 routes for travel from 1st September – 15th December. Book by midnight 8th August.

Emirates’ seat sale offers Dubai from €478, Bangkok from €510, and Sydney from €999. Book by midnight 8th August for selected departures from 17th September to 20th March.

BookaBed’s long-haul packages include nine nights in Phuket from €919, 10 nights in Cancun from €1,155, and 12 nights in Cape Town from €1,249. Prices include flights and hotels, non-refundable €100 deposit secures booking.

Sunway is offering an early booking offer to Orlando from €495 per person, travelling in March. Price includes flights and a seven-night stay at the Rosen Inn at Pointe, based on two adults and two children (under 12) sharing.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night trip to Mexico and Las Vegas from €1,689 in September or October. Price includes flights, a three-night stay in the 4-star Luxor Hotel, Las Vegas, and a seven-night stay in the all-inclusive Riu Lupita, Cancun.

Topflight is offering the 4-star Manzoni Hotel in Montecatini, Tuscany, from €699 on 11th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Sunway is offering a family stay in the 4-star Port Aventura Hotel, Salou, from €3,996 on 13th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, hotel on a half-board basis, and entrance to the theme park throughout your stay.

Crystal Holidays is offering the 2-star Miravalli Hotel, Lake Garda, from €399 on 12th August and the 3-star Astoria Hotel from €439 on 19th August. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a B&B basis.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night half-board stay at the 4-starRubicon Palace Hotel, Lanzarote, from €699 on 28th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a ticket to the Sound of Music at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre and an overnight in the 4-star Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane from €99.50 on 21st December.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Italian Renaissance cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,329 on 30th June 2018. Price includes flights from Dublin. Upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom and receive free drinks and onboard spend.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 12-night Mediterranean Venice cruise from €1,349 on 26th May. Price includes flights from Dublin and free wi-fi.

Uniworld’s two for the price of one offer has been extended until 30th September. Highlights include the Castles Along the Rhine cruise from €1,259 and the Parisian Royal Holiday Christmas cruise from €1,349. Prices are per person for an all-inclusive river cruise, excluding flights.