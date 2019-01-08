Great Value Travel Deals – 8th January 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

American Holidays’ January sale includes ex-Dublin flights and seven nights in a 3-star Orlando hotel in Many 2019 from €599pp based on two adults and two children sharing (Ref: 51526281); and ex-Dublin for four nights in Las Vegas plus three nights in New York in 3-star hotels in February 2019 from €824pp based on two adults sharing (Ref: 51519309).

Classic Resorts is offering savings up to 13% for bookings made by 31st January for 10 nights all-inclusive in May/June 2019 in: Mexico: Deluxe Gold Room, Hacienda Section, at the 5-star Hard Rock Hotel, Riviera Maya, from €2,199pps (Ref: 78565); Alcoba Tropical View Room at the 5-star Unico 20° 87° Hotel, Riviera Maya, from €2,499pps (Ref: 78567); Dominican Republic: Caribbean Suite at the 5-star Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Punta Cana, from €2,499pps (Ref: 78568).

G Adventures’ winter sale offers savings from 10% up to 25% off selected tours and departures when booked by 31st January 2019.

Joe Walsh Tours Pilgrimages has an early booking offer of €150 off per person on its eight-night pilgrimages to the Holy Land, if booked and paid for in full by 28th January 2019, as well as three additional dates from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Sunway offers include: Canary Islands for seven nights ex-Dublin departing 12th January 2019: Lanzarote: self-catering at the 2+-star Oasis Apartments from €329pps; b&b at the 4-star Beatriz Costa Hotel & Spa from €449pps; self-catering at the 4-star Sands Beach Resort from €449pps; Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 2-star Cura Marina 2 Apartments from €429pps; Fuerteventura: self-catering at the 3-star Oasis Dunas Apartments, from €329pps; self-catering at the 3-star Broncemar Beach Aparthotel, from €439pps. Portugal: seven nights all-inclusive at the 3-star Club Med da Balaia, Albufeira, from €1,209pps, departing 16th May. Thailand: Wellness Tour from Bangkok to Ko Samui Tokyo, including internal flights, eight nights’ accommodation on twin share basis, some meals, Yoga classes, Thai Massage Course and tours as per itinerary, from €2,559pps, departing 7th July.

Topflight’s January sale offers include ex-Dublin for seven nights: Departing 12th January: Austria: half-board at the 3-star Ferienhotel Fuchs, Soll, from €619pps; Italy: self-catering at the 3-star Casa Antoinetta, Livigno, from €429pps (based on four sharing). Departing 19th January: France: self-catering at the 4-star Le Hameau de Pierre Blanche, Chamonix Valley, from €498pps (based on six sharing); Austria: half-board at the 4+-star Hotel Norica, Bad Hofgastein, from €1,056pps. Departing 20th January: Andorra: half-board at the 4-star Hotel Himalaia Soldeu, Soldeu, from €667pps. Departing 26th January: Italy: half-board at the 4-star Hotel Olympic Palace, Pinzolo, from €719pps. Departing 9th February: Austria: b&b at the 2-star Pension Niedermuhlbichler, Soll, from €569pps.

Tropical Sky’s luxury worldwide sale, offering savings up to €1,200pp, include ex-Dublin deals to: Mauritius: seven nights b&b at the 5-star Lux Grand Gaube, from €1,309pps; Dominican Republic: seven nights all-inclusive at the 5-star Casa de Campo, from €1,499pps; and Barbados: seven nights all-inclusive at the 5-star Sandals Barbados, from €2,479pps.

TUI Ireland January 2019 offers ex-Dublin for seven nights include: Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 2+-star Los Girasoles, Playa Del Ingles, from €449pps, departing 10th January; Tenerife: self-catering at the 3-star Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos, from €389pps, departing 11th January; Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 3-star THe Morromar Apartments, Matagorda, from €489pps, departing 13th January; Gran Canaria: all-inclusive at the 3-star IFA Interclub Atlantic, San Augustin, from €469pps, departing 17th January; Tenerife: all-inclusive at the 3-star Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, from €489pps, departing 8th February; Gran Canaria: all-inclusive at the 4-star TUI Family Life Orquidea, Bahia Feliz, from €679pps, departing 7th February 2019.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a saving of €200 on all 2019 tours booked by 20th January 2019.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus January sale offers from Dublin include return fares to North America (and including a Saturday night stay) from €374 (Toronto or, from August, Montreal) up to €478 (San Francisco or Seattle). For Europe, book by 15th January for travel between 1st May and 30th September 2019, for ex-Dublin return fares from €103.98 (Faro, Lisbon, Brussels, Nantes, or Athens) up to €167.98 (Corfu).

Air Transat spring fares from Dublin to Canada, which are on offer up to 14th January for selected dates in May and June 2019, include Toronto for €297 return and Montreal for €307 return, including taxes and fees. An additional charge for checked-in baggage applies for some Economy Class fare types.

Emirates Economy Class sale return fares booked between 7th and 22nd January for travel between 17th January and 30th November 2019 include Dubai €469, Bangkok €529, Kuala Lumpur €549, Hong Kong €549, Singapore €599, Brisbane €999, Sydney €1,049, and Auckland €1,149.

Norwegian sale fares, bookable by 14th January for travel up to 31st May 2019, are €198 return from Dublin or Shannon to Providence or Stewart and from Cork to Providence, and (from 31st March 2019) €238 from Dublin to Hamilton/Toronto.

CRUISE LINES

Princess Cruises is offering premium cruises from €574pps for an interior stateroom with a €50pp deposit.

Royal Caribbean International seven-night all-inclusive offers for 2019 from Dublin, with €100pp deposit, include: Western Med: onboard Oasis of the Seas on 5th May from €1,649pps; Northern Europe: onboard Independence of the Seas on 18th May from €1,365pps; Greek Isles: onboard Rhapsody of the Seas on 31st August from €1,615pps; Mediterranean: onboard Brilliance of the Seas on 29th September from €1,499pps; Oman and Dubai: onboard Jewel of the Seas on 16th December from €1,715pps; and New Year in Dubai: onboard Jewel of the Seas on 30th December from €1,795pps.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers of the week include: Lanzarote: €45pppn half-board at the 3-star Vik Coral Club, Playa Blanca; Algarve: €45pppn all-inclusive at the 4-star Adriana Beach Club Hotel, Albufeira; Tenerife: €29pppn all-inclusive at the 3-star Blue Sea Callao, St Cruz de Tenerife; and Dubai: €29pppn room-only at the 4-star Ramada Jumeirah Hotel, Jumeirah.