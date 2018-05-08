Great Value Travel Deals – 8th May 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s last minute deals include the Algarve from €269 and Lanzarote, Gran Canaria from €299. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers and checked baggage, departing the 12th of May for seven nights.

TUI is offering a 10-night, all-inclusive stay at the Globales Cortijo Blanco Hotel, Marbella, from €899 on 27th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay at the Mavino Hotel, Lake Garda, from €599 on 26th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a b&b basis.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive, Cosmopolitan Classics cruise onboard Marella Dream, from €1,269 on 2nd June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Uniworld is offering up to €1,400 off per couple on selected cruises to France and Italy. Highlights include the Gems of Northern Italy cruise and the Bordeaux, Vineyards & Chateaux cruise, both available from €2,599.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a nine-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,799 on 14th October. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 14-night Sandinavia & Baltic Cities cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette from €2,259 on 7th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and an upgrade to a balcony stateroom.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the Mermaid Hotel & Spa, Sri Lanka, from €1,299, during September / October. Price includes flights and all taxes.

WOW air is offering flights to Iceland from €49.99 and North America from €129.99 for a limited time only. Prices are one-way including taxes and are valid on selected dates in May, June, September or October. Must be booked as part of a return trip.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 20% off flights to Europe in their latest Summer sale. Travel between 1st June and 30th September, book by 21st May.