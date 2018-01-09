Great Value Travel Deals – 9th January 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Crystal Ski is offering a last-minute ski holiday to Italy on 14th January. Price of €299 includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and self-catering in the Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, based on four sharing.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Best of the Western Med cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €2,135 on 7th May. Price includes flights from Dublin, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, and a free drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a two-night stay in New York and a seven-night Bahamas cruise from €1,759 on 25th October. Price includes direct flights from Dublin, two nights at the W New York, private transfers, an upgrade to a balcony stateroom, and a free deluxe drinks package.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream from €809 on 16th February. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and full-board cruise in an inside cabin on deck 6/7/10.

TUI Holidays is offering a seven-night holiday to the Ivana Palace Hotel, Bulgaria, from €385 on 21st May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a B&B basis.

Topflight is offering a 10-night Sicily & Sorrento Experience from €1,299 per person. Price includes all flights, five nights in Taormina, five nights in Sorrento, airport transfers, checked baggage, hotels on a bed&breakfast basis for five days, and on a half-board basis for five days.

Classic Resorts is offering a 5-star holiday for 10 nights to Thailand for €1,799 per person. Price includes a three-night stay in the 5-star Centara Bangkok and a seven-night stay in the Layana Resort Koh Lanta, on a bed&breakfast basis, with half-day city and temples tour. Book by 31st January, travel in May or June.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in La Maurica, Mauritius, on a half-board basis from €1,389. Price includes flights, taxes, checked baggage, transfers and a free room upgrade. Book by 10th January for travel in May.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering savings of up to €1,000 if you book a tour to Asia in January.

Emirates’ seat sales includes Dubai from €446, Bangkok from €499, Hong kong from €518, and Sydney from €999. Book by 21st January.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 50% off flights to Europe. Book by 16th January for selected departures from 1st April – 30th September.

Etihad Airways is offering return flights to Abu Dhabi from €499 in Economy Class and €2,514 in Business Class. Book by 31st January.

Qatar Airways’ Global Sales Promotion includes flights to Johannesburg from €439, Phuket from €679 and the Maldives from €699. Book by 16th January for selected departures up to 10th December.

Turkish Airlines is offering return flights to Kiev from €265, Cape Town from €463, and Mauritius from €710.

Finnair is offering return flights to Japan from €589 in Economy Class and €2,199 in Business Class. Book by 30th January for selected departures up to 30th November 2018.