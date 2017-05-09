Great Value Travel Deals – 9th May 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €899 on 23rd May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,439 on 3rd September. Price includes flights, pre-cruise overnight stay, an upgrade to an ocean view stateroom, and US$100 onboard spend.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise onboard Celebrity Equinox from €1,979 on 5th November. Price includes flights from Dublin and a pre-cruise overnight stay. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and receive a free drinks package and US$300 onboard spend.

Sunway’s last-minute deals include the Algarve from €189, Lanzarote and Menorca from €199, and Sicily from €249. Prices include flights, transfers, checked baggage and accommodation for seven nights, departing 13th / 14th May.

Falcon Holidays is offering a two-week stay at the Riu Lupita, Cancun, from €1,139 on 14th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay at the 4-star Garda Village in Sirmione, Lake Garda, from €499 per person on 10th June. Price includes flights, transfers, and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights in the Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, from €399 on 31st May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a nine-night Thailand Discovery from €1,575 during September and October. Price includes flights and accommodation at the 4-star Centara Karon Phuket on a B&B basis and a 4-star Elephant Hills Jungle Safari on a full-board basis.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering discounts from €100 – €500 per person on over 100 tours to China, India, Japan and South East Asia.

Club Med Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from €1,690 on 22nd September. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and accommodation on an all-inclusive basis.

British Airways is offering a free upgrade to First Class when you book a Club World return ticket. Book by 25th June for selected departures up to 27th August.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €471, Phuket from €722, Cape Town from €761, and Sydney from €1,086. Book by 15th May for selected departures up to 9th April 2018.