Great Value Travel Deals – 9th October 2018

A last-minute deal to Toronto from €349 is included in Sarah Slattery’s top Travel Deals from airlines, tour operators, bed banks, and cruise lines.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the San Marcial Apartments, Lanzarote, from €399 per person on 6th January. Use code WINTER to save €50 off this or any TUI winter holidays over €900 in value.

Sunway is offering deals to the USA from €499 in January. Highlights include three-night stays in the Wydnham New Yorker or the Stratosphere Las Vegas from €499 and a twin-centre holiday to San Francisco and Las Vegas from €799. Prices include flights and accommodation.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a Business Class upgrade with Cathay Pacific from €299 per person on any tour to Japan, China or Southeast Asia. Book by 31st October.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the SuneoClub Cavo D’Oro Hotel, Zakynthos, from €627 on 21st May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the Costa Sal Suites, Lanzarote, from €35 in November, Puerto Plata Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €29 in December, and Pierre & Vacances Origomare, Fuerteventura, from €19 in June. Prices are per person per night, based on two sharing.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,099 on 14th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,669 on 10th August. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Emirates is offering return flights to Bangkok from €637, Cape Town from €762, and Ho Chi Minh City from €864. Book by 30th October for selected departures up to 5th July 2019.

Air Transat is offering last-minute deals to Toronto from €349. Price is return including taxes, departing on 20th October.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 30% off return flights to Europe. Book by 22nd October for selected flights from 01 November 2018 to 28 February 2019.