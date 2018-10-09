News

Great Value Travel Deals – 9th October 2018

A last-minute deal to Toronto from €349 is included in Sarah Slattery’s top Travel Deals from airlines, tour operators, bed banks, and cruise lines.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay in the San Marcial Apartments, Lanzarote, from €399 per person on 6th January. Use code WINTER to save €50 off this or any TUI winter holidays over €900 in value.

Sunway is offering deals to the USA from €499 in January. Highlights include three-night stays in the Wydnham New Yorker or the Stratosphere Las Vegas from €499 and a twin-centre holiday to San Francisco and Las Vegas from €799. Prices include flights and accommodation.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering a Business Class upgrade with Cathay Pacific from €299 per person on any tour to Japan, China or Southeast Asia. Book by 31st October.

TUI is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at the SuneoClub Cavo D’Oro Hotel, Zakynthos, from €627 on 21st May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed’s offers of the week include the Costa Sal Suites, Lanzarote, from €35 in November, Puerto Plata Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €29 in December, and Pierre & Vacances Origomare, Fuerteventura, from €19 in June. Prices are per person per night, based on two sharing.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive cruise onboard Marella Dream from €1,099 on 14th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a seven-night, all-inclusive cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,669 on 10th August. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Emirates is offering return flights to Bangkok from €637, Cape Town from €762, and Ho Chi Minh City from €864. Book by 30th October for selected departures up to 5th July 2019.

Air Transat is offering last-minute deals to Toronto from €349. Price is return including taxes, departing on 20th October.

Aer Lingus is offering up to 30% off return flights to Europe. Book by 22nd October for selected flights from 01 November 2018 to 28 February 2019.

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

