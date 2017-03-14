Great Value Travel Deals – 14th March 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s May offers include Majorca and Turkey from €299, Lanzarote from €309, Algarve from €369 and Cyprus from €499. Prices include flights, accommodation, transfers, and baggage for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays’ Gran Canaria deals include the Gran Amadores Apartments from €299 on 18th May, Terrazamar Suites from €319 on 11th May, and flight-only on all May dates from €129.

Crystal Ski has last-minute offers to Italy and Austria. Highlights include the 3-star Pension Sonnenhof, Soll, from €355 B&B, and the 3-star Hotel Dolomiti, Passo Tonale, from €409 half-board. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing 18th March.

Falcon Holidays’ Mexico offers include the 3-star Riu Lupita from €1,499 on 3rd June and the 4-star Grand Bahia Principe Coba from €1,569 on 14th June. Prices include flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotels on an all-inclusive basis for two weeks.

Sunway Club Med is offering a seven-night stay in the Club Med Kamarina Resort, Sicily, from €1,159 on 6th June. Children under six stay free. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and accommodation on an all-inclusive basis.

Classic Resorts is offering an all-inclusive family stay at the 5-star Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana Resort. Price for flights, taxes and 10 nights all-inclusive is €4,659 per family, departing from 1st May – 25th June.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 12-night Hong Kong to Singapore cruise with a three-night pre-stay and tour with Wendy Wu, from €2,499. Price includes flights from Dublin on 4th October.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €1,495 on 11th September. Price includes flights and cruise on a full-board basis, booked through Sunway.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-day all-inclusive cruise onboard TUI Discovery from €1,199 on 27th May. Price includes flights from Cork or Shannon, transfers and checked baggage.

SuperBreak is offering a theatre break in Dublin on 6th April. Stay at the 4-star Mespil Hotel on a B&B basis and receive a top-price evening ticket to see Blood Brothers at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, from €137 per person.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €505, Kuala Lumpur from €615 and Johannesburg from €645. Book by 22nd March.

Bookabed is offering exclusive rates to the BH Mallorca for May. Price of €350 per person includes a seven night stay in a suite on an all-inclusive basis, with access to all concerts and events.