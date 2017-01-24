Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 24th January 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Thomson Cruises is offering seven nights on Thomson Majesty during the February mid-term break for €879 per person. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage, departing 18th February.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Greece & Croatia cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,189 on 8th July. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night Riviera & Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,739 on 24th June. Price includes flights from Dublin, free drinks package and upgrade to balcony stateroom.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Cay Beach Princess, Maspalomas, from €349 on 4th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering the 3-star Tulip Inn Oasis Hotel, Agadir, from €269 per person, on 28th January and 4th, 11th and 25th February. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Club Med is offering 15% off all winter 2018 bookings including Christmas, New Year and mid-term break. Book by 27th January.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Ses Savines Hotel, Ibiza, from €399 on 25th May. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a half-board basis.

Crystal Ski is offering a last-minute deal to La Thuile, Italy, from €259 on 29th January. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, staying in the 3-star Planibel Apartments for seven nights.

BookaBed is offering exclusive rates in Gran Canaria. Highlights include the Puerto Plata, Puerto Rico, from €16 and the Mariposa del Sol, Maspalomas, from €15. Prices are self-catering, per person per night, based on May arrivals.

SuperBreak is offering a family deal to Legoland from €770, based on two adults and one child, departing 10th April. Price includes return flights, a two-night stay at the Travelodge Slough and one-day entrance tickets to Legoland.

KLM’s seat sale includes Dubai from €368, Bangkok from €582 and Osaka from €695.