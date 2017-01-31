Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 31st January 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s flash sale to Turkey includes offers from €299 in May, €359 in June and September, €399 in August and €499 in July. Price includes flights, hotel, transfers and baggage for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights half-board in the Hotel Belvedere, Salou, from €389 per person on 25th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Ski is offering seven nights half-board in the St Gothard Hotel, Andorra, from €339, departing 5th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering seven nights in the Bristol Hotel, Sorrento, for Easter. Price from €1,099 on 9th or 16th April includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Norwegian Epic from €999 on 24th September. Price includes flights and ultimate drinks package.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a six-night Spain and France cruise onboard Navigator of the Seas from €1,169 on 19th August. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux Easter cruise from €2,629 on 16th April. Price includes all meals, drinks, excursions and transfers.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a two-week Scandinavia and Russia cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from €,2699 on 2nd July. Price includes flights from Dublin, balcony stateroom and drinks package.

Classic Resorts is offering seven nights full board in Kuramathi Beach Resort, Maldives from €1,799 from 1st May – 29th June. Upgrade to beach villa from €599pp and receive upgrade to basic all inclusive. Book by 28th February.

Bookabed is offering all-inclusive package deals to Cuba from €999 in the 5* Iberostar Playa Alameda Varadero. Price includes flights, taxes and a seven night stay on an all-inclusive basis. Deposit €100, based on 18th June arrival.

KLM’s seat sale includes Dubai from €333, Bangkok from €543 and Rio from €626.

Aer Lingus’ spring specials include Faro, Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon from €39.99 in March and April. Book by 6th February.