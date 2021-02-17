News

Greece, Cyprus & Israel Agree on Travel Bubble

Greece, Cyprus and Israel have reportedly struck a deal to establish a travel bubble that would allow travellers to move freely between the three countries.

According to a report in The Guardian, a deal was signed by Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, with a similar deal also signed by Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades on February 14. The new agreement is scheduled to come into effect from April 1 and will allow citizens with Covid-19 vaccination certificates to travel unimpeded between the three countries.

“When the world is in upheaval because of corona, the warm relations between our two countries are more important than ever,” The Guardian quotes Anastasiades after a meeting with the Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin. “The resumption of unrestricted free movement is of great importance to Cyprus, which is a tourism-dependent country.”

“This is a first step in restoring the connectivity between the two countries,” the Greek Cypriot transport minister, Yiannis Karousos, told the Cyprus news agency on Monday. “It is very important and will be combined with other support measures that will be announced soon.”

